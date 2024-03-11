Gabbie Marshall points today vs Nebraska: How did the Iowa star perform against Cornhuskers?

Gabbie Marshall has been a vital cog for the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes this season. The senior also made her presence felt in Iowa's 94-89 overtime win against the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Target Center on Sunday to help the Hawkeyes win the Big Ten championship.

While Caitlin Clark got most of the praise and plaudits, Marshall quietly went about her business for the Hawkeyes.

Gabbie Marshall points today vs Nebraska

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

Gabbie Marshall was on the court for 40 minutes and scored six points against Nebraska in the Big Ten conference finale. She also recorded three assists and one rebound to get Iowa over the line.

Meanwhile, Clark scored a game-high 34 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. Hannah Stuelke chipped in 25 points and nine rebounds.

How many 3s has Gabbie Marshall made today?

Marshall made two of seven 3-pointers against Nebraska and had a 28.6% conversion rate. Those points were crucial as Iowa's win came down to small margins.

Marshall made 52 of 147 3-pointers for Iowa across the regular season, converting 35.4% of her attempts.

Iowa vs. Nebraska final score

The Iowa Hawkeyes trumped the Nebraska Cornhuskers 94-89 in overtime on Sunday. The game was tied at 77-77 after four quarters but Iowa rallied to score 17 points in overtime to win.

After the final whistle, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said (h/t USA Today):

"I’m so proud of our perseverance. We didn’t play very well in the first half. We just kept believing. I thought we played much better. Went through the smoke out there today, baby."

Notably, Sunday's Big Ten matchup was the third meeting of the season between Iowa and Nebraska. Their first clash ended in a 92-73 victory for the Hawkeyes, but the Cornhuskers managed to record an 82-79 win in the second encounter.