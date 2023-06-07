Garry Nelson, a Duquesne basketball legend and one of the most beloved figures in the program’s history, passed away on May 25, 2022, at 73 years old. He was a star on the court and a mentor off it. He left a lasting impact on the Dukes and the basketball community.

He starred for the Dukes alongside his twin brother Barry in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Nelson suffered a fatal fall in Florida, where he lived. His death was confirmed by Duquesne University two days after the incident.

Both Garry and Barry were part of the “Nelson Twins.” The duo led the Dukes to two NCAA Tournament appearances, an NIT berth, and a 59-16 overall record. He was also a law school graduate from Duquesne and a former assistant district attorney for Allegheny County.

Garry Nelsonalso had a brief professional career. He was drafted by both the NBA’s Buffalo Braves and the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals in 1971.

Duquesne University president Ken Gormley said the following about Garry in a statement:

“Garry Nelson was a remarkable person who excelled in everything he did.”

“He was a legendary figure on the Dukes basketball team, a successful lawyer and prosecutor, and a devoted husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Twins Barry and Garry Nelson Leave Their Mark on Pittsburgh Basketball and Beyond

Garry and Barry: The Nelson Twins

Garry and his brother Barry were born in Pittsburgh and attended Fox Chapel High School, where they won WPIAL section championships in 1966 and 1967. They joined Duquesne in 1968 and became local and national sensations.

They drew crowds and attention wherever they played. They inspired future generations of basketball fans, including former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher. Cowher mentioned them in his commencement speech at Duquesne.

“I used to take the bus from Crafton to watch Garry and Barry Nelson play at the Civic Arena,” Cowher said. “They were my heroes.”

Garry was a dominant force for Duquesne in his three seasons He averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game and controlled the glass, topping the team in rebounding as a sophomore and junior. His stellar performance earned him a spot on Duquesne’s All-Century Team.

He was drafted by both the NBA’s Buffalo Braves and the ABA’s Dallas Chaparrals in 1971, but chose to pursue a law degree instead. He graduated from Duquesne Law School in 1974, and worked as an assistant district attorney for Allegheny County for 10 years.

He then moved to Florida with his wife Judi, who died in 2014. He is survived by his two sons, Garrett and Blue.

His funeral service was held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Garry Nelson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Duquesne University.

