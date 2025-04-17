"Gator boys stay hot" "Rich get richer": Xaivian Lee snubbing Rick Pitino's St. John’s for Florida triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Xaivian Lee's decision to choose national champions Florida over the Rick Pitino-coached St. John's triggered hilarious responses from college basketball fans. Lee revealed his choice after visiting Kansas and St. John's last week.

On3's Joe Tipton announced the 6-foot-4 Princeton transfer's commitment to play for Todd Golden's Gators in an Instagram post. Lee, who is of South Korean descent, averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Tigers last season.

The news caused quite a stir on social media, with some users hailing Florida for beating Kansas and St. John's in securing Lee's commitment.

"GATOR BOYS STAY HOT," one fan wrote.

Xaivian Lee reaction No. 1 (Image Source: @tiptonedits/Instagram)

"Rich get richer." added another college basketball enthusiast.

Xaivian Lee reaction No. 2 (Image Source: @tiptonedits/Instagram)

Other fans shared their reactions about Xaivian Lee's move to Florida, with one user wondering why St. John's allowed Lee to commit to Florida. Another college hoops enthusiast hailed Gators coach Todd Golden for snapping up Lee from the portal.

Xaivian Lee reaction No. 3 (Image Source: @tiptonedits/Instagram)

Meanwhile, some fans expressed excitement with the new acquisition, saying the move will reignite the team's bid for back-to-back national titles.

Xaivian Lee reaction No. 4 (Image Source: @tiptonedits/Instagram)

Lee's commitment would boost the SEC team's bid to claim its fourth national title despite the impending departures of Walter Clayton Jr, Alijah Martin and Will Richard.

Xaivian Lee's playmaking skills, height fit Florida's style

The acquisition of Xaivian Lee from the transfer portal is expected to boost the Florida Gators in more ways than one. The two-time Ivy League first teamer showed his all-around brilliance, highlighted by a history-making triple-double against Saint Joseph's in early December.

Lee can play a dual-role of point guard and shooting guard, as he can find open teammates with his pinpoint passing ability, shoot the lights out with his accurate shooting and grab rebounds like a big man.

Experts see the Xaivian Lee-Todd Golden partnership as a match made in heaven, as the guard is similar to Clayton in skills and leadership. The development would allow the Gators a slight tinkering of their roster, with reserve guard Denzel Aberdeen likely to be promoted as a starter to replace Will Richard and Alijah Martin at the backcourt.

Florida will also have a solid frontcourt rotation with Rueben Chinyelu, Thomas Haugh, Micah Handlogten and 7-foot-9 big Olivier Rioux patrolling the paint next season.

What can you say about Xaivian Lee's transfer from Princeton to Florida? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

