Georgetown basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

As Ed Cooley seeks to rebuild Georgetown hoops, his 2025-26 squad promises intriuge. Off an 18-16 season, Cooley kept some key players but also aggressively hit the transfer portal, pulling in some top talent. This group may not land the Hoyas atop the Big East, but looks like a step in the right direction. Here's an early rundown.

Georgetown basketball season preview for 2025-26

Georgetown's Malik Mack was the top returnee from last season's squad. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Malik Mack

The top returnee for Ed Cooley, Mack had transferred in from Harvard after a brilliant freshman season. He was steady at Georgetown last year, scoring 12.9 points and dishing 4.3 assists per game. He shot 36% from 3-point range and gives the Hoyas a steady veteran point guard to run their offense in 2025-26.

Guard: Langston Love

Love had a rough shooting season at Baylor, but has a ton of potential as a transfer. The 6-foot-5 guard dropped from 11.0 points per game in 2023-24 to 8.9 ppg last year. His 3-point percentage fell from 48% to 33%, just as hit overall shooting dipped from 47% to 39%. He's still a solid backcourt starter, but if he can get the 3-point stroke going again, look out.

Forward: KJ Lewis

Lewis is a 6-foot-4 transfer from Arizona. With the Wildcats, he averaged 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He's a solid defender even if he is more comfortable playing in the open court or slashing to the rim than shooting perimeter jumpers. Lewis figures to be a stalwart defender and an experienced scorer who should see significant minutes this year.

Forward: Caleb Williams

The 6-foot-7 forward started 14 games as a freshman last year. He averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, but shot 33% from 3-point range and gained a season of valuable experience. A couple decades ago, a player like Williams would have been counted on for a massive jump in production this year. A steady improvement would be welcome still.

Center: Vincent Iwuchukwu

A developing big man who at 7-foot-1 showed significant potential last season at St. John's, Iwuchukwu is a bigger deal than his stats of 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game would suggest. His per-40 minute stats of 15.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots more accurate suggest his massive upside for the Hoyas.

Rotation Players

7-footer Julius Halaifonua is a New Zealand import who showed promise a year ago. Transfer guard Jeremiah Williams (from Rutgers) will give valuable minutes off the bench. Maryland forward DeShawn Harris-Smith and little used UConn forward Isaiah Abraham figure to get some clock as well.

Impact Players

The return of Mack was a big, big deal for the Hoyas, but the potential game changer here is Iwuchukwu. In public comments, Rick Pitino expressed his disappointment at losing the big man. If he can stay out of foul trouble and give Georgetown 20-25 solid minutes a game, the Hoyas look significantly better.

What do you make of Ed Cooley's squad? Share your take on Georgetown below in our comments section!

