Georgetown basketball season preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and predictions

Georgetown opens its 2024–25 college basketball season with a competitive roster looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021.

The Hoyas, who won the national title in 1984, were a combined 22-73 (4-55 in Big East play) in the past three seasons and were in last place in the Big East in the 2021–22 and 2022–23 seasons.

Wanting to improve Georgetown's fortunes this season, second-year coach Ed Cooley hunted for more talents during the offseason and secured the commitments of seven players from the transfer portal and high school ranks.

These players, plus four walk-ons, are expected to help leading scorer Jayden Epps carry the Hoyas back to relevancy in the Big East and eventually make March Madness this year.

Here's an in-depth look into Georgetown's 2024–25 men's basketball campaign, from its biggest games to key players to watch out for this season.

Georgetown's biggest games of the 2024–25 season

Georgetown will have a busy 2024–25 schedule, which includes three key non-conference games against West Virginia, Syracuse and Notre Dame.

The Hoyas will visit the Mountaineers on December 6 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. It will be the 54th meeting of both teams, with Georgetown holding a slim 27-26 lead in their all-time series.

Meanwhile, Georgetown visits former Big East team Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome in New York on Dec. 14. It will be the 100th head-to-head game of both teams, with the Hoyas trailing the Orange 54-45 in their all-time series.

Ed Cooley's men are listed to meet Notre Dame this season but the schedule is yet to be finalized. The squads have met 30 times since January 5, 1948, with Georgetown holding a 17-13 head-to-head mark against the Fighting Irish.

The Hoyas will play their Big East rivals twice and they hope to improve their 2-18 record last season. They will play perennial rivals UConn and St. John's twice in a home-and-away format.

Top Georgetown players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Georgetown overhauled its roster during the offseason, with most of last season's players either opting to place their names in the transfer portal or exhausting their playing eligibility.

Fortunately for Hoyas coach Ed Cooley, last year's leading scorer, Jayden Epps, remained alongside sophomore center Drew Fielder.

Cooley's perseverance paid off, securing seven players from the transfer portal and high school recruitment. The commitments Georgetown has received were ranked 12th overall in the nation, as per 247 Sports.

Here are the three players Hoyas fans should watch out for in the 2024–25 campaign.

#1. Jayden Epps

Georgetown guard Jayden Epps (Image Source: IMAGN).

Jayden Epps was Georgetown's top scorer, tallying 18.5 points per game. The six-foot-two incoming junior had 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest and was one of the bright spots for the Hoyas' campaign last season.

#2. Malik Mack

Georgetown picks up Harvard guard Malik Mack from the transfer portal (Image Source: https://www.instagram.com)

Malik Mack excelled in his freshman year with Harvard, putting up 17.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. The 6-1 Mack is expected to be Epps' backcourt mate this coming season.

#3. Micah Peavy

Georgetown guard Micah Peavy (Image Source: IMAGN)

Micah Peavy stepped it up in his third season with TCU, tallying 10.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. The 6-8 Peavy could pose a mismatch to Georgetown's rivals, as he is too tall for a shooting guard.

Predictions for Georgetown's 2024-25 season

Georgetown has been on a terrible skid over the past three seasons. The Hoyas would be fortunate if they won at least five games in the Big East and 10 overall this coming season.

A five-win season against its conference-mates would mean Ed Cooley's process is heading to the right direction and the players he picked during the offseason were good enough to give him enough victories in the 2024-25 campaign.

Will Georgetown win at least 10 games in the 2024-25 college basketball season? Let us know your views in the comments section.

