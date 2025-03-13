Georgia Tech vs Duke basketball Injury report and predictions, March 13: Latest on Javian McCollum, Luke O'Brien, and more

Georgia Tech vs Duke is set to take place on Thursday, with tip-off at noon ET. The game is the first quarterfinal matchup in the ACC Tournament and features the No. 8-ranked Yellow Jackets as they try to pull off an upset over the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils.

Ad

Georgia Tech is coming off a 66-60 win over Virginia in the second round of the tournament. Conversely, Duke is playing its first game of the tournament after earning byes through the first two rounds. Injuries will be a factor, as the Yellow Jackets are dealing with several, whereas the Blue Devils have none.

Georgia Tech vs Duke basketball injuries

Javian McCollum, Georgia Tech

Javian McCollum is in his first season with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and has been an effective player. He is averaging 12.2 points per game this season, but he has not been available since early February. He went down with a head injury and has not returned to the lineup. He is listed as questionable for the Georgia Tech vs Duke matchup on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Luke O'Brien, Georgia Tech

Luke O'Brien was good coming off the bench for Georgia Tech at the beginning of the year. However, he suffered a foot injury in December and has not been able to return. For Thursday's game, he is listed as questionable.

Doryan Onwuchekwa, Georgia Tech

Doryan Onwuchekwa has also not been able to get into the lineup since December. However, unlike O'Brien, who went down with an injury, Onwuchekwa has been absent for personal reasons. He is listed as questionable against Duke.

Ad

Kowacie Reeves, Georgia Tech

Kowacie Reeves is another player who has had limited availability for the Yellow Jackets. He suffered an ankle injury in November and has not returned. He is questionable to play on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs Duke basketball prediction

Georgia Tech vs Duke is the first matchup of the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The Yellow Jackets have performed well to reach this point in the tournament. However, this is likely the end of the road for them.

Ad

Duke is not only the best team in the tournament, but also the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Georgia Tech enters the matchup as +2200 underdogs, and Duke is an -8000 favorite.

So, we are predicting Duke to win this matchup. Georgia Tech might be able to keep things competitive, but the Blue Devils should come out on top.

Prediction: Duke 88, Georgia Tech 72

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here