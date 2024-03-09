Georgia vs Auburn injury report and predictions, March 9: Latest on Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Lior Berman and more

The Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 13 Auburn Tigers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in an exciting last regular season matchup between two SEC schools at the Auburn Arena.

Georgia's latest performance and regular season

The Georgia Bulldogs have a 16-14 record, which isn't impressive. Their horrible 6-11 SEC record has them near the bottom of the conference standings, at 11th. They are above Arkansas and below Ole Miss.

Their last game was a 69-66 victory over the Rebels on Tuesday. Guard Noah Thomasson was their top scorer with 15 points.

Auburn's latest performance and regular season

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers have a 23-7 regular-season record. They are third in the SEC standings, with a conference mark of 12-5. Above them are the Tennessee Volunteers (1st in the SEC) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2nd), and immediately below them are the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers can harbor dreams of a championship run based on their recent form. Last time out, they defeated the Missouri Tigers 101-74. Forward Johni Broome was their top scorer with 17 points, while Chad Baker-Mazara and Jaylin Williams had 15 points each.

Georgia vs. Auburn injury report

Georgia injury report

Jabri Abdur-Rahim G: Questionable/Foot

Jalen Deloach F: Questionable or Undisclosed

Auburn injury report

Lior Berman G-Out for the remainder of the season/Knee

Georgia vs. Auburn Odds

As expected, the Auburn Tigers are 15-point favorites in this encounter. The disparity projected by the bookies has actually narrowed slightly, with the Tigers entering as 16.5-point favorites. The over/under is currently set at 151. These are the game odds, according to SportsLine.

The last time the Bulldogs won the encounter was in January 2023, when they prevailed 76-64. Auburn has won four out of the five last encounters.