Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU (women's): Preview, prediction and odds (February 20, 2025)

Two teams in the Southeastern Conference, the Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 7 LSU Tigers, will face each other on Thursday. The visiting Bulldogs (10-16, 2-10 SEC) have struggled in conference play, coming off an 84-55 blowout defeat to No. 14 Kentucky this past Sunday.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Tigers' conference play has been excellent as they continue to show why they're highly ranked in the AP Top 25. However, LSU (25-2, 10-2) lost to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Sunday.

Georgia vs. LSU: Preview, prediction and odds

The Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge will host the showdown between the Bulldogs and Tigers. Basketball fans can also catch the action by tuning in to SEC Network at 9 p.m. ET.

Ad

Trending

Georgia vs. LSU: Game preview

The Bulldogs average 65 points on 40.6% shooting (31.4% from beyond the arc), losing games by a margin of 3.2 ppg.

Trinity Turner could create issues for the Tigers' defense. She averages 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on shooting splits of 33.7% overall and 26.7% from downtown. Other players who could help the Bulldogs in this matchup are De'Mauri Flourney (11.7 ppg and 2.0 rpg), Mia Woolfolk (11.1 ppg and 5.4 prg) and Asia Avinger (10.1 ppg, 4.6 apg and 3.9 rpg).

Ad

LSU average 86.3 points on 46.1% shooting (33.7% from 3-pointers), blowing out opponents by 22.3 points per game.

Georgia's top defensive priority would be keeping Flau'jae Johnson in check. She leads the Tigers with 19.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.5 apg, and 1.6 spg on 47.7% shooting overall and 37.6% from the 3-point line. Two other players who can help LSU are Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Morrow averages 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds, while Williams provides 17 ppg and 4.4 rpg.

Georgia vs. LSU: Prediction

Ad

Beating LSU will be easier said than done for Georgia, given their struggles in conference play and inability to produce points at a high level. The Bulldogs will already be busy trying to slow down the Tigers' potent offense. If they can't figure out ways to keep the game close on both sides of the ball, the Tigers may cruise to an easy win at home.

Georgia vs. LSU: Odds

Moneyline: TBA

Ad

Spread: Georgia (+29.5) vs. LSU (-29.5)

Total (O/U): Georgia (o143.5 -110) vs. LSU (u143.5 -110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here