"Get a real job","There's just no way this is real": Fans react as Amir 'Aura' Khan likely to follow Will Wade to NC State

College basketball fans reacted to reports that McNeese State's team manager, Amir "Aura" Khan, is expected to join coach Will Wade at NC State after the team's defeat to No. 4 seed Purdue in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

A month after going viral with his Bluetooth boombox draped over his shoulder and rapping through the lyrics of Lud Foe's "In & Out," Khan was reported to be taking the graduate assistant position at NC State next season, per CBS Sports Matt Norlander.

Fans reacted to the latest development in "Aura" Khan's college basketball saga, with one fan thinking this is unreal or just a dream.

Some fans hailed Aura Khan's latest endeavor with some of them loving his story and journey.

"Amir is a 🐐," one fan wrote.

"Love the story good for this kid he’s got a little Soul in him!!," a basketball follower pointed out.

A college hoops enthusiast, however, wasn't pleased, urging the soon-to-be NC State graduate assistant to get a real job, leveraging his new-found fame.

Another fan was wondering if this is the journey that most coaches follow.

"? Every coach in college sports started as a GA….," the fan asked.

"Keep after it my man. Enjoy your 15 minutes. Turn this in to a career in basketball if you can," the fan said.

"Aren't grad assistants usually reserved for ex-players why is a student manager becoming one lmaoooo," a fan wrote.

Amir 'Aura' Khan talks about his potential role as NC State grad assistant

In an interview with CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Amir "Aura" Khan said that he really wants to be a graduate assistant of a college basketball team but he'll bide his time and think about his future as well.

"I haven't fully thought about it, processed it," Khan said. "I think over the next few days, I'm definitely going to think about my future, but I definitely want to be a grad assistant for a college basketball team when I graduate."

On Friday, he had a chance to interact with D.J. Burns, the burly forward who helped the NC State Wolfpack reach the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Khan concluded his surreal journey sitting next to filmmaker Spike Lee while wearing a custom jumpsuit after the loss to Purdue on Saturday.

The McNeese State Cowboys reached the second round with a win over No. 5 seed Clemson on Thursday, and Khan was part of the major reasons why the team made it this far in this year's March Madness.

Khan would be a welcome addition to the Wolfpack team, who struggled this season and failed to make it to the NCAA Tournament, allowing Will Wade to transfer to NC State to replace Kevin Keatts.

