  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Gianna Kneepkens transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Utah guard ft. South Carolina

Gianna Kneepkens transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Utah guard ft. South Carolina

By Joe Cox
Modified Apr 20, 2025 17:01 GMT
Shooting ace Gianna Kneepkens could get South Carolina and Dawn Staley to another level next season. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)
Shooting ace Gianna Kneepkens could get South Carolina and Dawn Staley to another level next season. (Photo Credits: IMAGN)

After a massive season at Utah, guard Gianna Kneepkens has hit the transfer portal. Kneepkens has plenty of options as a high-scoring guard and has reportedly been contemplating a host of portal options. Her scoring ability could be the difference for programs between NCAA also-ran and NCAA title contender, or even title winner.

Ad

The 5-foot-11 Kneepkens missed most of the 2023-24 season following a lower extremity injury. She rebounded well last season, though, averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Kneepkens shot 45% from 3-point range and 89% from the foul line. It's not hard to see why she's highly regarded. Here are five programs that might snag her in the transfer portal.

Top 5 Portal Destinations for Gianna Kneepkens

Vic Schaefer and Texas could make a nice landing spot for Gianna Kneepkens in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)
Vic Schaefer and Texas could make a nice landing spot for Gianna Kneepkens in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

5. TCU

The Horned Frogs have to reload a talented roster after their top four scorers this season were seniors. Hailey Van Lith is the big loss there, and Kneepkens would make a very solid replcement. She might not be quite as much of a facilitator as Van Lith, but is a better pure shooter. TCU made the Elite Eight last season and might be a solid spot for Kneepkens.

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma made the Sweet 16 a year ago and an elite guard to team with inside standout Reagan Beers could be huge. OU lost senior guards Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann, but Kneepkens could make up for some of that loss with her perimeter scoring. Pairing Kneepkens with a dominant post player could be mutually beneficial and Oklahoma could be a big player in this recruitment.

Ad

3. Texas

Texas made it all the way to the Final Four while making 3.1 3-pointers per game (356th nationally). You don't have to be Texas coach Vic Schaefer to realize that improving that situation could be a key. Kneepkens averaged 3.0 3-pointers per game on her own last year. With the size and skilled defenders of Texas, Kneepkens could be the last piece of the title puzzle for the Longhorns.

2. UCLA

As with Oklahoma above, pairing a lock-down shooter and an inside scorer together could create new possibilities. Lauren Betts was dominant inside and adding a hot-shooting guard could get UCLA over the top. The Bruins made the Final Four and could use Kneepkens to go even farther with a mostly returning team in 2025-26.

Ad

1. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have already been all over this recruitment. The Gamecocks have already added Ta'Niya Latson, but she's not a pure shooter like Kneepkens. Carolina was 214th in the nation last year with 5.7 3-pointers per game. For a team with relatively few weaknesses already, another shooter could get the Gamecocks ready to battle UConn again in 2025-26.

What are your thoughts on Kneepkens' portal possibilities? Share your take on the Utah star below in our comments section!

About the author
Joe Cox

Joe Cox

Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Joe Cox
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications