Gianna Kneepkens transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Utah guard ft. South Carolina

After a massive season at Utah, guard Gianna Kneepkens has hit the transfer portal. Kneepkens has plenty of options as a high-scoring guard and has reportedly been contemplating a host of portal options. Her scoring ability could be the difference for programs between NCAA also-ran and NCAA title contender, or even title winner.

The 5-foot-11 Kneepkens missed most of the 2023-24 season following a lower extremity injury. She rebounded well last season, though, averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Kneepkens shot 45% from 3-point range and 89% from the foul line. It's not hard to see why she's highly regarded. Here are five programs that might snag her in the transfer portal.

Top 5 Portal Destinations for Gianna Kneepkens

Vic Schaefer and Texas could make a nice landing spot for Gianna Kneepkens in the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. TCU

The Horned Frogs have to reload a talented roster after their top four scorers this season were seniors. Hailey Van Lith is the big loss there, and Kneepkens would make a very solid replcement. She might not be quite as much of a facilitator as Van Lith, but is a better pure shooter. TCU made the Elite Eight last season and might be a solid spot for Kneepkens.

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma made the Sweet 16 a year ago and an elite guard to team with inside standout Reagan Beers could be huge. OU lost senior guards Payton Verhulst and Skylar Vann, but Kneepkens could make up for some of that loss with her perimeter scoring. Pairing Kneepkens with a dominant post player could be mutually beneficial and Oklahoma could be a big player in this recruitment.

3. Texas

Texas made it all the way to the Final Four while making 3.1 3-pointers per game (356th nationally). You don't have to be Texas coach Vic Schaefer to realize that improving that situation could be a key. Kneepkens averaged 3.0 3-pointers per game on her own last year. With the size and skilled defenders of Texas, Kneepkens could be the last piece of the title puzzle for the Longhorns.

2. UCLA

As with Oklahoma above, pairing a lock-down shooter and an inside scorer together could create new possibilities. Lauren Betts was dominant inside and adding a hot-shooting guard could get UCLA over the top. The Bruins made the Final Four and could use Kneepkens to go even farther with a mostly returning team in 2025-26.

1. South Carolina

The Gamecocks have already been all over this recruitment. The Gamecocks have already added Ta'Niya Latson, but she's not a pure shooter like Kneepkens. Carolina was 214th in the nation last year with 5.7 3-pointers per game. For a team with relatively few weaknesses already, another shooter could get the Gamecocks ready to battle UConn again in 2025-26.

What are your thoughts on Kneepkens' portal possibilities? Share your take on the Utah star below in our comments section!

