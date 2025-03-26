Gonzaga basketball transfer portal targets: Top 5 players Bulldogs can bring in to bolster squad following March Madness exit

Gonzaga's March Madness run has come to an end. The Bulldogs, who entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed and dominated over Georgia in the first round, fell to top-ranked Houston in the round of 32.

Now, the Zags must look ahead to the next season. The transfer portal is open, and many promising players have announced their intention to transfer. Let's take a look at who Gonzaga should target.

Top 5 players Bulldogs can bring in

#1. Owen Freeman

Iowa forward Owen Freeman has emerged as one of the top players in the transfer portal. As a sophomore, he had 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes while shooting 63.8% from the field.

Freeman could be a promising addition to the Bulldogs, playing alongside star forward Graham Ike. Ike, who averaged 17.3 ppg and 7.3 rpg for Gonzaga this season, has another year of eligibility if he chooses to use it.

Ike could play power forward for the Bulldogs while Freeman plays center. The two could make for a dynamic duo next season.

#2. Donovan Dent

With the loss of Khalif Battle, the Zags will need a new star guard. Dent could be the answer.

Dent has spent the past three seasons at New Mexico and has emerged as a consistent starter in the past two years. His 20.4 ppg is eighth in the NCAA, while his 6.4 apg ranks 12th. The junior contributes on both sides of the ball, putting up 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

The Lobos star outperforms Battle in every stat category and could fit nicely at Gonzaga.

#3. Obi Agbim

Agbim had a standout season at Wyoming, leading the team in points, assists, and steals, with 17.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, and 1.1 spg. The shooting guard could also be an adequate replacement for Battle.

The Cowboys star's points per game would make him the top scorer for Gonzaga and he shoots better than Battle. The Bulldogs senior outrebounds Agbim, but Agbim averages more assists. With Battle gone, Agbim could be a potential replacement.

#4. Elliot Cadeau

Elliot Cadeau is bidding farewell to UNC after two seasons. The sophomore guard led the team in assists this season with an NCAA 17th-best 6.2 apg. Gonzaga will be needing a guard with assist success next season.

Ryan Nembhard currently leads the Bulldogs and the nation in assists with 9.8. However, he is out of eligibility. The loss of the star guard will create an opening on the Zags for a guard able to contribute significantly through assists.

Cadeau has proven his ability to do just that. He and Nembhard are built similarly, listed at 180 pounds with just one inch separating them. They are also similar players. The two guards average nearly identical rebounds and field goal averages. Nembhard shoots better from beyond the arc and averages 1.1 more ppg than Cadaeu, but the UNC guard could fill his shoes.

#5. Bryce Hopkins

If Ike doesn't return next season, the Zags will need a dominant power forward to take his place. Hopkins could be just the guy.

Hopkins, who has played the past three seasons at Providence after beginning his college career at Kentucky, averaged 17.0 ppg and 7.7 rpg this season. These are nearly identical stat values to Ike. Hopkins played just three games for the Friars this season due to a knee injury and will look to be a bigger contributor in his final college season.

The Bulldogs could find themselves without Ike next season and if so, Hopkins could be a suitable replacement.

