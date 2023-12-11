The No. 7 Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils this Monday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. The game should go down as a breeze for the 7-2 Bulldogs, as they face a Delta Devils side that hasn't made one right turn all season long, as they have a record of 0-9.

On Sunday, the Gonzaga Bulldogs lost their second encounter of the season, as the Washington Huskies prevailed 78-73 in a very close clash on the road at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle. Guard Graham Ike was their top scorer, scoring 18 points and recording six rebounds and one assist.

That was more than the leading scorer for the Huskies, guard Keion Brooks Jr., who had 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist. However, a team performance by the Huskies that saw five players score 10 or more points was enough to sneak past the Bulldogs in the end.

For its part, the Delta Devils lost their ninth straight game on Dec. 5. The Liberty Flames came out on top, 74-39, at Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia. Guard Donovan Sanders recorded 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. Forward Arecko Gipson was the only other member of the Delta Devils to have scored more than 10 points, recording 13.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Picks and Trends

Pick: Gonzaga Bulldogs Team Total Over 90.5

Gonzaga has won four games against the spread this season, although they have failed to cover four times.

Mississippi Valley State is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs score 85.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 83.0 the Delta Devils give up.

When Gonzaga scores more than 83.0 points, it has a record of 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

When Mississippi Valley State allows fewer than 85.7 points, it has a record of 1-5 against the spread and 0-6 overall.

The Delta Devils average 18.4 fewer points per game (49.7) than the Bulldogs have allowed their opponents to score (68.1) this season.

Gonzaga vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds and Prediction

The spread is making the Gonzaga Bulldogs 40-point favorites. The total for this game is 141.5 points. Despite a recent hiccup against the Huskies, the Delta Devils have no way of countering the Bulldogs. Gonzaga will win big this Monday night.

Prediction: Gonzaga 100-60 Mississippi Valley State

The game is set for Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, and you can watch it on ESPN+.