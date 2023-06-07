Realignment has been out of control in the collegiate ranks lately, and the Big 12 is not immune to that. The conference is losing two major players (Oklahoma and Texas), adding four in their stead, and is considering even more schools. Enter UConn and Gonzaga, two basketball behemoths that have drawn the Power Five conference's interest.

The Big 12 is arguably the top conference in the nation for basketball, so adding those schools would only improve that standing. Gonzaga's addition would be most notably in basketball, while UConn would also provide its football program. It may seem strange for the conference to go all-in on basketball, but the conversation is there, according to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark.

"We do see the upside in basketball for all the right reasons. We think it is undervalued and there is a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America, but football is the driver. We all know that."

Instead of trying to replace Oklahoma and Texas' value on the gridiron, the Big 12 is gunning for control of college basketball. As the nation's second-most popular collegiate sport, it's not a terrible strategy, especially since they'll still have lucrative deals tied to their football programs for the foreseeable future.

However, business deals involving this much money are seldom smooth. Interest and conversations don't equal tangible results. The conference may have a vision, but will the schools follow through?

Big 12 Breaking Regions

Although three incoming teams, Cincinnati, UCF, and BYU, already stretched the conference's borders (along with current school West Virginia), Gonzaga and UConn would push that to the extreme. Gonzaga is in Spokane, Washington, and closer to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, than any of the 2024 Big 12 programs. Going across the country, UConn's main campus is in Storrs, Connecticut, and closer to Quebec City than the closest school if we're sticking to Canadian comparisons.

Sidelines Sports Network™ @Sidelines_SN Are we looking at the future of the Big 12? Incoming additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, & Houston will join in 2023 but rumored to be top targets are UConn, Colorado, Arizona, & Gonzaga. The Big 12 would contain 5 of the last 8 NCAAM Finalists, best BB Conf. in the nation. Are we looking at the future of the Big 12? Incoming additions of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, & Houston will join in 2023 but rumored to be top targets are UConn, Colorado, Arizona, & Gonzaga. The Big 12 would contain 5 of the last 8 NCAAM Finalists, best BB Conf. in the nation. https://t.co/lDhyWR5hWO

Beginning with Gonzaga, a departure from the WCC seems inevitable with how dominant they've been under Mark Few, dating back to 1999. By joining them in this new conference, they'd also retain their basketball rivalry with BYU.

However, expecting the Bulldogs to fly students to Connecticut or Florida yearly during an active semester doesn't seem reasonable. Not when the Pac-12 is right there, just as lucrative right now, has multiple in-state schools for natural rivals, and also has schools to replace. Gonzaga's fit doesn't make much sense.

Joe Arruda @joearruda9 Dan Hurley addresses a massive crowd in Hartford:



“Last Monday night we had to remind the sports world where the hell the Basketball Capital of the World is” Dan Hurley addresses a massive crowd in Hartford:“Last Monday night we had to remind the sports world where the hell the Basketball Capital of the World is” https://t.co/AHjaPQ7lDQ

Then there's UConn, who rejoined the Big East after being pulled away for a brief stint in the American Athletic Conference. Fresh off a national title and fans thrilled to have old rivals back, bolting again probably wouldn't sit well locally. The school would also have to pay the Big East for leaving early, and their athletic department has seen better days financially without that payment.

Even with travel being a nightmare in a Big 12 future, UConn's status with other sports, particularly football, makes them a more realistic option to join. Football wouldn't be the catalyst for this move, but splitting football revenue in a Power Five conference nets a lot of money annually. The Huskies would have old rivals in this new conference, albeit with less history.

The Big 12 seems dead set on pursuing these two basketball powers. The question is, will they offer enough money to get either to bite? If so, March Madness would be run by one conference in most years.

