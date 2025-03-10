Gonzaga vs San Francisco Prediction, Odds & Picks for March 8 | College Basketball Season 2024-25

The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs will face the No. 3. seed San Francisco Dons in the final game of the West Coast Tournament on Monday. The Dons defeated the Washington State Cougars in the semifinal.

The Bulldogs (23-8, 14-4) ended their season with a win over San Francisco 95-75 on March 1, finishing the campaign second in the standings. Meanwhile, the Dons (24-8, 13-5) qualified for the final following an 86-75 win over Washington State on Sunday.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few talked about the importance of securing the No. 2 seed and praised San Francisco's level of play.

“This is two years in a row now we’ve had to go on the road to and win," Few said on March 2, via SI. "These teams are good. San Francisco is an NCAA Tournament level team."

Gonzaga vs San Francisco prediction

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been in good form this season and will look to replicate their performance in the final of the West Coast Conference Tournament. They finished the campaign with a 13-2 home record and a 7-2 away record while San Francisco had a 16-1 home record and a 5-5 away record.

With the Dons sealing a spot in the final, they will aim to avenge their last game of the season against the Bulldogs. However, Gonzaga is the favorite to win Monday's matchup, and a victory against San Franciso will secure an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline San Francisco +14.5 (-110) O154.0 (-110) +750 Gonzaga -14.5 (-110) U154.0 (-110) -1200

Gonzaga vs San Francisco head-to-head

Gonzaga has won six of its last 10 meetings with San Fransisco, while the Dons have managed just four wins. The Bulldogs have a 75-22 record over their opponent.

Gonzaga vs San Francisco game details

Venue: Orleans Arena

Date and Time: Monday, March 10, 2025, 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Gonzaga vs San Francisco injury report

San Francisco

Marcus Williams - Guard

Gonzaga

Steele Venters - Guard

Braeden Smith - Guard

