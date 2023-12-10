Gonzaga at Washington: How to watch, time, channel, live stream, head-to-head and more | College Basketball

The No.7 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs will travel to Seattle to face the Washington Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 9. The Bulldogs are on top of the Pac-12 with seven wins and a loss, whereas the Huskies are struggling, going eighth in the conference with a 5-3 record.

Moreover, the Bulldogs are coming off a five-game winning stretch. The school's only loss, a 73-63 defeat, came against the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 20. Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman has led the team's charge with decent numbers this season. He is averaging 13.0 points per game, along with 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists, also maintaining a 46.6 field goal percentage.

Meanwhile, Saturday's home team will aim for its second straight victory. The Huskies defeated the Montana State Bobcats 85-61 last week to return to winning ways after facing an 86-81 loss at the hands of the Colorado State Rams a week before.

Washington guard Sahvir Wheeler has been impressive. The senior has averaged 16.1 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists in eight games. The team will bank on him to deliver once again.

Gonzaga at Washington: How to watch

The game between the Bulldogs and the Huskies will be played Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle. ESPN's Roxy Bernstein and Sean Farnham are the two broadcasters for the night.

Here is everything else to know about the game:

Zags at UW: Time

The game will tip off at 11 p.m. ET or 8 p.m. PT.

Channel

ESPN 2 will bring live coverage of the game locally and nationally.

Live Stream

Platforms like Fubo TV and Sling will provide the live stream for Saturday's exciting encounter. However, Sling is a more affordable option for someone buying a subscription.

Gonzaga at Washington: Head-to-Head

Gonzaga has dominated the matchup against Washington in recent years. The Bulldogs have six wins over the Huskies in as many games and are again the favorites for this encounter. The last time the two teams met was in December 2022, when the Bulldogs achieved a 17-point win in a 77-60 triumph.

Based on the current season's performances, it will be difficult for Washington to end the Bulldogs' winning streak.