Graydon Lemke transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Gonzaga center ft. Minnesota

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 20, 2025 14:04 GMT
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Gonzaga at Houston - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Gonzaga at Houston - Source: Imagn

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have had four players enter the transfer portal, and Graydon Lemke is one of them. With the transfer portal window only open until April 22, there is not much time for the Bulldogs center to find a new destination. Lemke is a freshman who redshirted last season at Gonzaga. As a result, he still has four years of eligibility left.

However, despite never playing a game for Gonzaga, he decided to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-10 center will likely have several suitors, as he was formerly a prominent recruit. According to reporter Jake Lieberman, Lemke has already drawn interest from several schools. These are five of the top landing spots for Graydon Lemke.

Top five landing spots for Graydon Lemke in the transfer portal

#1 Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers could be an appealing option for Graydon Lemke. The Golden Gophers have a strong program, and coach Nike Medved likely saw Lemke in high school while coaching at Colorado State (Lemke is from Nevada, which is close to Colorado). Additionally, Minnesota is losing senior Dawson Garcia and could use a new big man.

#2 Montana State

Montana State has reportedly expressed interest in recruiting Graydon Lemke to its team through the transfer portal. The Bobcats were not a strong rebounding team last season, finishing 355th in the nation in offensive rebounds. Coach Matt Logie historically does not hesitate to recruit from Washington, so Lemke could be a good fit.

#3 Elon

Elon is an interesting option because the team is in desperate need of players. The team lost nine players in the portal, and as a result, will be looking for replacements. If Lemke wants to ensure he gets starting time, Elon could be a good fit.

#4 Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona struggled defensively last season, especially with blocking. The Lumberjacks only averaged 1.5 blocks per game, so bringing in a 6-10 player like Graydon Lemke could make sense. Additionally, there is a connection to Gonzaga, as former Bulldogs guard Gary Bell Jr. is an associate coach for the team.

#5 Tarleton State

The Tarleton State Texans are another school that could be a fit for Lemke. The team lost its best rebounder in the portal, Chris Mpaka, and could be looking for a replacement. The Texans have reportedly expressed interest in adding Lemke. Bringing him through the transfer portal would be an immediate boost to the team's rebounding.

