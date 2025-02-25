"Grew up with a lot of influential Black women in my life": Paige Bueckers shares motive behind heartfelt 2021 ESPYs speech

Paige Bueckers gave a memorable speech at the 2021 ESPY Awards. The UConn Huskies superstar earned the Best College Athlete in Women's sports award at the prestigious ceremony. Upon accepting her award, she said in her speech:

"I want to shed a light on Black women. They don't get the media coverage that they deserve. They have given so much to the sport, the community, and society as a whole. Their value is undeniable."

In a profile by GQ Magazine which was published on Tuesday, Bueckers shared her thoughts about the speech and said:

"I grew up with a lot of influential Black women in my life. I feel like a lot of people shy away from having those conversations (but) to use my platform to do that, I thought was very important.”

GQ's Leah Faye Cooper writes in the profile that the black women who influenced Bueckers include,

"Her longtime AAU coach Tara Starks; her former stepmother (mom to her stepbrother, Randy, and half brother, Drew); countless teammates she’s played with over the years"

Which team will draft Paige Bueckers?

The Dallas Wings have the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft and with that the chance to draft Paige Bueckers. It'll be one of the greatest draft shocks of all time if the Wings opt against drafting Bueckers.

The UConn Huskies superstar is considered by some analysts to be on par with Caitlin Clark as a prospect, and there weren't many mock drafts in which Clark wasn't drafted No. 1. The story with Bueckers is unlikely to be any different.

The Dallas Wings will probably draft Paige Bueckers which could help them continue their rebuild. Bueckers would instantly become the cornerstone of the Wings, and one of the most popular sportspeople in Dallas

However, before the draft comes around, Bueckers will be looking to lead the Huskies to a national championship. It is an honor that has eluded her in what has been a phenomenal collegiate basketball career at UConn.

