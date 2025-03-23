"Guess it's an hour earlier": Tom Izzo couldn't hold back his emotions after finding out Spartans' second round schedule

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is not new to the grind that comes along with playing in an NCAA Tournament. Coach Izzo has been at the helm for the Spartans and has led them to 27 straight NCAA Tournament appearances, the third-longest streak.

However, late-night tipoffs and a short time for recovery between games can still be a challenge, even for a veteran coach like Izzo. He couldn't hide his frustration after learning that Michigan State's second-round game would start at 8:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday.

During the postgame press conference after the Bryant win, Izzo responded to the news with a grimace.

"Guess it's an hour earlier," he said with a sigh.

The Spartans played their opening-round game against Bryant on Friday night, which started after 10 p.m. Eastern Time at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Michigan State came away with a comfortable 87-62 victory. The second seed will face New Mexico in the next round on Sunday at the same venue.

Tom Izzo reflects on upcoming game against Richard Pitino's New Mexico

Tom Izzo knows his team has a tough task ahead against the New Mexico Lobos led by Rick Pitino's son Richard Pitino.

"We're excited about it," Izzo said during his pre-game presser on Saturday. "Anytime you advance in this thing, it's a good thing. But I know Richard, I know his style a little bit. He's done an incredible job,"

Izzo also acknowledged that Pitino had gotten an unfair deal at his previous coaching job with Minnesota. Richard was fired from his position with the Golden Gophers in 2021 after eight seasons.

"But he landed on his feet, he took advantage of it, and did something I didn't do—he's beaten USC and UCLA, and that's something we didn't do," Izzo added. "So, I know how good his team is. He's got a point guard that's electric, gets a lot of things done both with the pass and with the scoring."

New Mexico has proven to be a tough opponent this season, having already defeated top teams like UCLA during the regular season. They also knocked out the No. 7 seed Marquette in the first round of March Madness.

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will have their hands full as they look to advance to the Sweet 16 by beating the upstart Lobos. If they can find a way on Sunday, their next matchup will be against the winner of the game between Ole Miss and Iowa State.

