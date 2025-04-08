Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Cougars stats - Exploring NBA legend’s college career

Hakeem Olajuwon is recognized as one of the greatest college and NBA players to have played basketball. He played three seasons with the Houston Cougars from 1981 to 1984.
Here's a look at how Olajuwon fared during his college career at Houston, which included leading the program to back-to-back national championship games.
A look at Hakeem Olajuwon's college stats
Hakeem Olajuwon initially joined Houston in 1980, but redshirted his freshman year due to the NCAA's rules that did not give him clearance to play.
In the 1981-82 season, Olajuwon recorded 240 points, 179 rebounds and 11 assists on the offense across 29 games, which included six starts. He averaged 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, along with 2.5 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.
Olajuwon helped Houston reach the NCAA Tournament in his first year, and the team went on to progress to the Final Four, but lost to North Carolina.
During the 1982-83 season, Olajuwon became an integral part of Houston's team. He recorded 472 points, 388 rebounds and 29 assists in 34 starts. The star center was averaging 13.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, along with 1.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game.
The Cougars went on to win the regular-season title and the conference tournament title in 1983. Olajuwon also led the team to the national title game, where Houston lost to NC State.
In the 1983-84 season, Olajuwon was the marquee player for Houston. He posted season highs of 620 points, 500 rebounds, 48 assists, 207 blocks and 61 steals across 37 games. He averaged 16.8 PPG, 13.5 RPG, 1.3 APG, along with 5.6 blocks per game and 1.6 steals per game.
Olajuwon guided Houston to the regular-season title and the conference tournament title. He also led the Cougars to the championship game, where they lost to Georgetown. Olajuwon won the SWC Player of the Year award and was named to the Consensus first-team All-American team in his final season with Houston.
He then declared for the draft, and the Houston Rockets took him as the first pick in 1984. Olajuwon won two NBA championships with the Rockets.
