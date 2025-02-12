Hannah Hidalgo lists her WNBA all-time starting 5 feat. A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner and more

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo is a few ways away from joining the WNBA. But the sophomore already views herself as possibly one of the league's greats.

In a video on former 2KTV host Rachel Demita's YouTube channel on Tuesday, Hidalgo shared her own WNBA all-time starting five.

"I say BG, Brittney (Griner). I'm going to go Sky(lar Diggins-Smith), A'ja (Wilson), K-Mac (Kayla McBride)," Hidalgo said (Timestamp: 15:59).

At that point, Hidalgo struggled to come up with her fifth player, with Demita suggesting WNBA legend Maya Moore. Eventually, Hidalgo posed a surprising question instead:

"Can I put me? Can I go me at the two?" Hidalgo asked and then, after Demita allowed it, said, "OK, I'll put me at the two."

With a lineup like that, and even her inserting herself among the league's standouts, Hidalgo has come up with a solid fantasy starting five. The 5-foot-7 sensation still has a couple of years before she's eligible to join the WNBA, so she'll continue preparing to face the likes of the aforementioned talent when the time comes.

Notre Dame is on pace for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, the second-ranked Fighting Irish notched their 16th straight win in dominant fashion against the California Golden Bears 91-52 on their home court.

Hidalgo led Notre Dame (22-2, 12-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, two rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

Up next, the Fighting Irish will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday.

How stacked is Hannah Hidalgo's WNBA all-time starting five?

Hannah Hidalgo named standout picks for her starting five as they have all been WNBA All-Stars at some point. Perhaps she also opted for Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kayla McBride to be the wings on the backcourt, given that they also used to be stars for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Some of the best stalwarts in the league in A'ja Wilson and Brittney Griner provide a force on the inside, as the two are perennial WNBA names in terms of interior play. Perhaps Hidalgo could run the point guard position for the team and even trade places with Diggins-Smith at times, as she has shown that kind of one-two punch on the perimeter with her running mate in Olivia Miles.

