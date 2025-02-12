Hannah Hidalgo reveals what Diana Taurasi said to her after Notre Dame beat UConn last season: “I didn’t even know that she was at the game”

Notre Dame star guard Hannah Hidalgo revealed what UConn legend Diana Taurasi told her when they met a year ago in Storrs after the Fighting Irish beat the Huskies in a rivalry game.

Hidalgo reminisced about the moment in an interview with "Courtside Club" host Rachel DeMita. The one-on-one interview was posted on YouTube on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-6 guard recalled that the brief chat was after the Notre Dame-UConn game on January 27, 2024, at the Gampel Pavilion, where she scored 34 points in the win.

"It was after we beat UConn. I had 34 (points) that game," Hidalgo said (25:42). "She was just like: 'Man you didn't have to do my team like that.'"

Trending

"It was really chill. It was really playful, but how she was able to come up to me and give me props for the game. Yeah, she was so chill," she added.

The prolific Notre Dame scorer pointed out the experience was awesome as a legend gave her flowers after a great performance.

"I didn't even know she was at the game but it was awesome for her to be able to come up to me after and speak to me," Hidalgo said (26:00). "She's one of those people when you earn her respect, it means a lot because she doesn't give it out easily,"

Hannah Hidalgo feels Notre Dame is clicking well weeks into the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo gave her thoughts on the team going into the final month of the regular season. The sophomore felt the team is clicking well deep into the regular season despite not hitting their maximum potential.

"I think we're getting there," Hidalgo said (1:40). "We're moving along really well especially in conference play. We're handling our business. And so, honestly, it's just a blessing to have everyone back right now."

She mentioned the team's goal is not just getting to the Final Four but to win the national championship this season, which is attainable considering No. 2-ranked Notre Dame is 21-2. It had wins against Top 10 squads UConn, Texas and USC in non-conference play.

The Fighting Irish, who are 12-0 in the ACC, had beaten their conference foes by a mile, thanks to the efforts of Hannah Hidalgo, Olivia Miles, Sonia Citron and Liatu King.

The Niele Ivey-coached team has kept distance over closest pursuers NC State (19-4, 11-1) and Duke (19-5, 10-2) with six games remaining in the ACC regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here