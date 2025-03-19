Hannah Hidalgo Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Notre Dame guard if she leaves the program ft. USC 

The NCAA Tournament is approaching and Hannah Hidalgo has been a star this season. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore guard is putting up insane numbers ahead of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game on 46.6/40.7/86.0 shooting splits while also being named a semifinalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

It is important to stress that Hannah Hidalgo has not made any indication that she is considering transferring from Notre Dame and this is more speculation of some potential fits more than anything else.

Here's a closer look at five potential landing spots via the transfer portal for the talented guard if she chooses to leave the program.

5 potential transfer portal landing spots for Hannah Hidalgo

#1. USC Trojans

If fans are going to be dreaming, might as well dream for the stars as the pairing of JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo on the same team would be an amazing thing to see. Hidalgo can guard the best guard on the floor and take some pressure off Watkins to be a monster scorer as she has shown throughout her first two years.

This would certainly make things interesting in Los Angeles as both USC and UCLA are outstanding and competing for the Big Ten Championship in women's basketball so this could be a massive swing in their direction.

#2. UCLA Bruins

Having next season with center Lauren Betts and guard Hannah Hidalgo would be a defensive showcase every time they are on the court together. This would be a great pairing and the UCLA Bruins are in the national championship conversations as a one seed this season in the Spokane Region.

This Bruins team has a lot of depth and adding Hannah Hidalgo as a starting guard would just make the team that much better.

#3. UConn Huskies

How does the UConn Huskies replace Paige Bueckers as she enters the 2025 WNBA draft? Replacing her with Hidalgo is certainly one way to do so. Imagine Hidalgo playing for coach Geno Auriemma and how much more her game can elevate. It would be an intriguing fit for her and Storrs is not too far away from Merchantville, New Jersey.

#4. Maryland Terrapins

Hannah Hidalgo could be a great fit for the Terps next season if she were to transfer after this season. The team is going to be losing one of their integral pieces in guard Shyanne Sellers to the WNBA draft, so Hidalgo could go and fit that role well. Hidalgo can defend any of the guard positions and has shown to be a viable force.

She could also be a great 1-2 punch with junior guard Kaylene Smikle, who is averaging 17.7 points per game, so that would be an outstanding dynamic duo.

#5. South Carolina Gamecocks

When considering all the possibilities, why not picture Hidalgo being coached by Dawn Staley and joining the Gamecocks roster that won a national championship together? This move would have a Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors type of feel to it, but it would be something incredible to see.

