Has Kansas ever missed the NCAA Tournament since 1990? Exploring the Jayhawks' March Madness history

Kansas has been one of the most successful men's college basketball programs over the years.

The Jayhawks are renowned for their regular appearance in the NCAA Tournament, especially since 1990. Let's take a look at how many times they've missed the competition in this period.

Has Kansas missed the NCAA Tournament since 1990?

In an astonishing college basketball record, Kansas has appeared in every NCAA Tournament since 1990. Its 34 consecutive years of participation in March Madness is the longest in the history of the sport, and the streak continues for the Jayhawks in the 2023-24 season.

However, the Jayhawks' appearance at the tournament in 2018 was vacated five years later due to the use of an ineligible player. The program reached the Final Four that year but had the record taken away after Silvio De Souza was retrospectively ruled ineligible.

Kansas' superb streak of appearances in the NCAA Tournament since 1990 has been under just two coaches, Roy Williams and Bill Self. Williams led the Jayhawks to the first 14 years of their fabulous run while Self has led them in the last 20 March Madness campaigns.

Kansas’ March Madness record in the appearance streak

Kansas has recorded significant success in its 34 years of consecutive March Madness appearances. It has helped in certifying the status of the program as a powerhouse in the landscape.

During this period, the Jayhawks appeared in the national championship game five times, winning two, 2008 and 2022. The team also reached the Final Four Eight times, showcasing their impact in the NCAA Tournament in the last three decades.

Kansas has been to the Elite Eight 14 times in the last 34 seasons. In the same vein, the Jayhawks have appeared in Sweet 16 20 times during its ongoing streak of consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Longest consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament

Aside from Kansas, which holds the longest streak of appearance in the NCAA Tournament, many other programs have garnered significant consecutive appearances in March Madness over time. Let's take a look at those teams below.

Team Length of Streak Years Kansas 34 1990–2024 North Carolina 27 1975–2001 Michigan State 26 1998–present Gonzaga 25 1999–present Duke 24 1996–2019 Wisconsin 19 1999–2017 Indiana 18 1986–2003 Kentucky 17 1992–2008 UCLA 15 1967–1981