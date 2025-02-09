"Hawkins has always been a clown": Fans have mixed reactions to Hunter Dickinson dig from Kansas State star

College basketball fans reacted to Kansas State center Coleman Hawkins' subtle dig to his Kansas counterpart Hunter Dickinson a few minutes after the Wildcats upset the No. 16-ranked Jayhawks 81-73 on Saturday at the Bramlage Coliseum.

In a postgame interview, the 6-foot-10 Hawkins was asked about his rivalry with 7-2 Dickinson and claimed he is 6-1 all-time with the Kansas big man.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Many fans reacted to his take on the rivalry, with one follower saying he makes people laugh with his exaggerated claims.

"Hawkins has always been a clown."

Expand Tweet

A fan corrected Hawkins, who previously played for four years with Illinois, and said the center missed it by a win. Dickinson used to play for Michigan before transferring to Kansas in the 2023-24 season.

Expand Tweet

Users feasted on the record and hurled funny reactions at the 7-foot-2 big man who led Kansas in scoring with 21 points but his teammates failed to deliver. The loss sent the Jayhawks to 7-5 in the Big 12 standings and 16-7 overall.

"Hunter is worse," another user added.

"Dickinson the only one who’s been a clown," a college hoops enthusiast pointed out.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans joked about the two players being forgotten big men in the Big 12 and the nation.

"Both bums who cares 🤣🤣," a fan wrote.

"Two senior citizens fighting in the retirement home," another user tweeted.

"Battle of mid between two senior citizens tears."

Expand Tweet

Hawkins played 37 minutes and finished with 12 points, five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and five blocks. He was 5-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-4 from the 3-point area.

K-State beats Kansas in Sunflower Showdown rematch, stretches winning streak to five games

Kansas State exacted revenge on Kansas, 81-73, in their Big 12 rematch this season. K-State led by as many as 15 points and quelled a late rally by the Wildcats to come home with their 12th win in 23 games.

Expand Tweet

David N'Guessan scored the most points for the Wildcats, with 20 points, seven rebounds and one block. Dug McDaniel added 15 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and one steal. Max Jones contributed 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal for K-State, which stretched its winning streak to five games.

The victory kept the Wildcats' hopes of making the Big 12 Tournament alive while dropping Kansas to fifth in the conference standings.

Zeke Mayo scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists for the Jayhawks, who shot 50% from the field and grabbed 36 rebounds. However, they committed 14 turnovers that proved costly down the stretch.

Kansas State shot 40.7% from the 3-point line and had 14 fastbreak points that caught the Jayhawks off guard all game. K-State comes back to the court on Tuesday as it plays Arizona. Kansas, on the other hand, hosts Colorado on Tuesday at the Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here