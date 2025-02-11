Cooper Flagg is expected to be the consensus first pick in the next NBA draft. The guard/forward is as versatile as they come and has a game reminiscent of some of the best players to ever do it.

So, it was concerning when Flagg suffered a slip in Duke's loss to Clemson on Saturday.

Following the upset loss, Duke coach Jon Scheyer provided an update on Flagg's health:

"Cooper has been affected by the season's wear and tear and by battling a bug for a couple of weeks. The staff's goal now is to rejuvenate and help him recover."

Scheyer's words will be music to the ears of Duke fans as they suggest that there's nothing seriously wrong with the future first-round pick. However, the sooner Flagg gets rest, the better for his team's chances ahead of March Madness.

Cooper Flagg spoke about his health issues after the Clemson loss:

"I was definitely cramping throughout the end of the game. I've been a little under the weather with a cold or a little virus or whatever.

"No excuses, as you have to be able to play through it. We have to be able to find a way. We were in a position to win the game, but we had to make those plays."

The Duke coaching staff's attention must now turn to the next game, which will be against the California Golden Bears on Wednesday night.

How has Cooper Flagg performed this season?

Cooper Flagg has impressed in his freshman season, largely living up to the sky-high expectations placed on him during the preseason. The Blue Devils freshman is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, and he's doing that on a 47.9 field-goal percentage.

Flagg has been a model of consistency. The star has scored under 20 points just six times all season. His best scoring game was against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as he recorded 42 points, six rebounds and seven assists in an 86- 78 victory.

Flagg will likely see action against the Golden Bears as he and his teammates ramp up preparations for March Madness. The third-ranked Blue Devils, one of the most talented teams in college basketball, will look to make a run at the national championship.

