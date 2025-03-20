"He gets the best things ever": When Dan Hurley's wife Andrea Hurley gushed about UConn HC’s thoughtful gift-giving tendencies in their early years

UConn coach Dan Hurley has already established himself as an icon with the program, having led the Huskies to back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024. Along with being a top coach, Hurley is also excellent at picking gifts, according to his wife Andrea.

Ad

In January 2024, Andrea appeared on the "Top Dogs" podcast and spoke on how Hurley always got her the best presents, even when they didn't have too much money early in their relationship.

"He actually is," Andrea said when host Rob Dauster asked her if Hurley was good at giving her gifts (2:09). "He is a good little gift giver. Like, I have to tell him the nicer things that I want and then he gets them.

Ad

Trending

"Actually this year, he got me something that I didn't ask for. But that's because he is now asking the wives of the staff what to get and their helping him with that."

Andrea continued:

"But otherwise, he is the best gift giver. Even when we [almost] had no money at all and we'd give each other $50 for Valentine's Day, we'd say 'you have to spend it down to the penny.' He gets the best things ever. He is really thoughtful."

Ad

Ad

Dan and Andrea met when they were at Seton Hall and soon struck up a romantic relationship. They married in 1997 and have two sons, Danny and Andrew.

Their younger son Andrew is on the UConn basketball team, and was part of Hurley's squad that won two national titles.

Dan Hurley's UConn is chasing a historic three-peat of national titles

NCAA Basketball: UConn Huskies HC Dan Hurley - Source: Imagn

UConn coach Dan Hurley has the opportunity to record a historic three-peat of national titles if he leads the Huskies to the championship this season. However, it will be a challenging ask in the coming weeks.

UConn (23-11) earned the No. 8 seed for this year's March Madness. The Huskies will face the No. 9 seeded Oklahoma Sooners (20-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here