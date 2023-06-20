"He needs to learn his lesson": Twitter responds to the Bob Huggins DUI and resignation

Bob Huggins’ resignation as head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers Basketball team continues to draw reactions from people across social media. A Twitter user, @JROMSMITH, drew a parallel between Huggins and Jo Morant, reiterating the need for Huggins to “learn his lesson”.

Jermaine Smith @JROMSMITH I hope the media use the same energy on Bob Huggins that they did to Ja Morant. Remember he needs to be punished. He needs to learn his lesson. I hope the media use the same energy on Bob Huggins that they did to Ja Morant. Remember he needs to be punished. He needs to learn his lesson.

What did Bob Huggins do?

Huggins resigned from his job as the head coach of the Mountaineers last week following his arrest in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence. His breath was tested, and the result indicated he had a 0.27% blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08%, which is two-times lower than Huggins’ BAC.

The Voice of Morgantown @voicemorgantown twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This has been a problem for Bob Huggins for a long time and he’s had a lot of enablers. This picture was taken at a coach’s caravan event, where Huggins was drinking a bottle of beer upon arrival. #WVU This has been a problem for Bob Huggins for a long time and he’s had a lot of enablers. This picture was taken at a coach’s caravan event, where Huggins was drinking a bottle of beer upon arrival. #WVU twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IRMF2LX9Qm

Recall that Huggins bagged a three-games suspension in May for anti-gay and anti-Catholic speech during a radio interview. In addition to his suspension, Huggins also agreed to a salary cut of $1 million and apologized for his insensitive comments about Catholics.

Huggins clarified in his resignation statement that his recent misbehaviors “do not represent the values of the university or the leadership expected in this role”, adding that he “let all of you - and myself - down.”

Melinda-N-Eric 🟧 @melinda_wvu Just saw the news about #BobHuggins today. I was raised a WVU fan,"let's roll out the carpet and bring on the Mountaineers". Huggins has certainly done a lot for the program but for people to joke about his actions & downplay the seriousness of his actions or defend him is wrong! Just saw the news about #BobHuggins today. I was raised a WVU fan,"let's roll out the carpet and bring on the Mountaineers". Huggins has certainly done a lot for the program but for people to joke about his actions & downplay the seriousness of his actions or defend him is wrong!

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops Bob Huggins releases statement about his resignation and retirement. Bob Huggins releases statement about his resignation and retirement. https://t.co/OFZTjn8fjT

Jo Morant, on his part, was suspended for eight games by the NBA in March for appearing in a live stream video wielding a firearm and appearing intoxicated at a nightclub. Less than two months later on May 13, Morant went live again and was seen holding a gun, which he appeared to intentionally display.

For the second video, the NBA is handing Morant a 25 game suspension without pay. His colleagues at the National Basketball Players Association have raised objections, describing the 25 game suspension as excessive. The association is also working with Morant on what possible steps to take.

Jermaine Smith @JROMSMITH Watch how the media covers Bob Huggins. They will say it's completely sad not saying it's a stupid mistake, making bad decisions, acting like something he's not, he's needs to get help, he needs to look at the people he surrounds himself with. Keep that same Ja energy with him. Watch how the media covers Bob Huggins. They will say it's completely sad not saying it's a stupid mistake, making bad decisions, acting like something he's not, he's needs to get help, he needs to look at the people he surrounds himself with. Keep that same Ja energy with him.

If Morant’s experience is anything to go by, one can conclude that @JROMSMITH is calling for an action against Bob Huggins by the NCAA. What sort of action it would be is unclear and we are not sure what it might achieve.

Eddie Young @EddieYdaEerfan Wow I hate this for WV fans. Bob Huggins is a true Mountaineer. He loves this state. Bob, please get some help. Mountaineer nation loves you. To the naysayers, those without sin cast the first stone. To the players, please stick with us. Help is on the way. We can still win!!!!!! Wow I hate this for WV fans. Bob Huggins is a true Mountaineer. He loves this state. Bob, please get some help. Mountaineer nation loves you. To the naysayers, those without sin cast the first stone. To the players, please stick with us. Help is on the way. We can still win!!!!!!

ash elswick (they/them) @ashelswick Did we all forget that Bob Huggins is super homophobic or are we just going to keep defending him driving drunk? Saying that he “has flaws but isn’t a bad person” due to drunk driving, but literally said vile slurs last month… Did we all forget that Bob Huggins is super homophobic or are we just going to keep defending him driving drunk? Saying that he “has flaws but isn’t a bad person” due to drunk driving, but literally said vile slurs last month…

However, Bob Huggins’ resignation comes as a blow to West Virginia’s men's basketball team. He served as the head coach of the team since his appointment in 2007 and had a largely successful tenure. He leaves with a 268-149 record and a Big East Tournament championship win in 2010.

The Mountaineer Guy @num1boxer1919_g Bob Huggins leads West Virginia to it's first Big East Championship win and past #1 seed Kentucky to face Duke in the final four Bob Huggins leads West Virginia to it's first Big East Championship win and past #1 seed Kentucky to face Duke in the final four https://t.co/stIqxn56Yq

Dick Vitale @DickieV I hate to see a guy that I have been friends for decades have serious issues.Yes Bob Huggins Hall of Famer with over 900 career wins MUST forget basketball and take care of his health as 3 DUI ‘s & 2 recently in his life indicates that a major problem exists . Needs HELP! I hate to see a guy that I have been friends for decades have serious issues.Yes Bob Huggins Hall of Famer with over 900 career wins MUST forget basketball and take care of his health as 3 DUI ‘s & 2 recently in his life indicates that a major problem exists . Needs HELP!

Jevon Carter Enjoyer @CarterEnjoyer



Thank you ⛰️



Felt only right to bust out this video for Huggs Bob Huggins is a human who made a mistake. We’ve all made mistakes.Thank you @CoachHuggs for all you’ve done for WVU and our fanbase. Mountaineer Nation is always behind you⛰️Felt only right to bust out this video for Huggs Bob Huggins is a human who made a mistake. We’ve all made mistakes. Thank you @CoachHuggs for all you’ve done for WVU and our fanbase. Mountaineer Nation is always behind you 💙💛⛰️Felt only right to bust out this video for Huggs https://t.co/c3FDxBV2ok

West Virginia are now left with a task of finding a head coach that will take over the reins in the interim.

