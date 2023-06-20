"He needs to learn his lesson": Twitter responds to the Bob Huggins DUI and resignation

Bob Huggins’ resignation as head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers Basketball team continues to draw reactions from people across social media. A Twitter user, @JROMSMITH, drew a parallel between Huggins and Jo Morant, reiterating the need for Huggins to “learn his lesson”.
What did Bob Huggins do?
Huggins resigned from his job as the head coach of the Mountaineers last week following his arrest in Pittsburgh for driving under the influence. His breath was tested, and the result indicated he had a 0.27% blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08%, which is two-times lower than Huggins’ BAC.
Recall that Huggins bagged a three-games suspension in May for anti-gay and anti-Catholic speech during a radio interview. In addition to his suspension, Huggins also agreed to a salary cut of $1 million and apologized for his insensitive comments about Catholics.
Huggins clarified in his resignation statement that his recent misbehaviors “do not represent the values of the university or the leadership expected in this role”, adding that he “let all of you - and myself - down.”
Jo Morant, on his part, was suspended for eight games by the NBA in March for appearing in a live stream video wielding a firearm and appearing intoxicated at a nightclub. Less than two months later on May 13, Morant went live again and was seen holding a gun, which he appeared to intentionally display.
For the second video, the NBA is handing Morant a 25 game suspension without pay. His colleagues at the National Basketball Players Association have raised objections, describing the 25 game suspension as excessive. The association is also working with Morant on what possible steps to take.
If Morant’s experience is anything to go by, one can conclude that @JROMSMITH is calling for an action against Bob Huggins by the NCAA. What sort of action it would be is unclear and we are not sure what it might achieve.
However, Bob Huggins’ resignation comes as a blow to West Virginia’s men's basketball team. He served as the head coach of the team since his appointment in 2007 and had a largely successful tenure. He leaves with a 268-149 record and a Big East Tournament championship win in 2010.
West Virginia are now left with a task of finding a head coach that will take over the reins in the interim.