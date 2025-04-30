"He's a clown": UNC legend Raymond Felton calls out former teammate Rashad McCants over Roy Williams comments

North Carolina legend Raymond Felton called out former teammate Rashad McCants over his comments to former Tar Heels coach and three-time national champion Roy Williams.

Felton, who played for three seasons with North Carolina and won a national championship in 2005, lets his feelings be known in the "To The Baha" podcast he hosts with Theo Pinson, Tyler Relph, and Kameron Wilkerson. The 14-year NBA veteran described McCants as a clown for being bitter at the legendary coach for not sitting with him in the green room during the draft.

"He's a clown. He's a f*** boy," Felton said (Timestamp 10:08) "And all these you talking on Twitter with Theo, talking about seeing somebody, seeing all that, come see me. Yeah, come see me. I want all of it, all the smoke, wherever, whenever. I promise you, you know that, who could survive, you really know that... So I try to be cool."

"You talk about our coach who was doing nothing but being great to us, and you win lottery," Felton added (Timestamp 10:52). "You a lottery complainer, so it's Coach Williams fault that you didn't play that long in the league. That's his fault too, right? That's your fault."

Rashad McCants, who played for four seasons with Minnesota and Sacramento in the NBA, claimed he was offended by Williams' act of not sitting on his table to support him in the 2005 NBA draft. McCants added that the three-time champion coach sat with Sean May, Raymond Felton and Marvin Williams during that time.

"I told you Coach Williams, I said he was going to walk to the green room. So he's there because it's four of us now, it's not just me, it's me, Sean, Raymond and Marvin. So all of us are there. And he sat at everybody's table, but mine," McCants said (Timestamp 8:24).

"What do Steven usually do? I'm Django. I'm Django, and master didn't treat me well at all, homie. I don't know how y'all saying master treats y'all well, because you still gotta go shake his hand and shit well, you need to stay away from me with that shit he did by well by us," he added (Timestamp 9:00).

Roy Williams went on to win two more national titles with North Carolina in 2009 and 2017 before retiring in 2021. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

McCants, Felton help North Carolina win 2005 national title

Rashad McCants and Raymond Felton helped Roy Williams win his first national title with North Carolina. McCants and Felton teamed up with Marvin Williams and Sean May to outclass the Deron Williams-led Illinois 75-70 in the final at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri.

Felton finished with 17 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals while McCants added 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Tar Heels raced to a 35-25 lead thanks to an 8-0 run that ballooned to 40-27 at the half. The Fighting Illini reduced the deficit to one point in the second half and eventually tied the game at 65.

Luther Head's triple tied the game at 70, but North Carolina dropped five straight points on Marvin Williams' tip-in and Felton's three free throws to give the Tar Heels a 75-70 win.

Sean May, who was drafted 13th overall in 2005 and played four seasons with Charlotte and Sacramento, scored 26 points to be adjudged as the Most Outstanding Player of the 2005 Final Four.

Marvin Williams, who played 15 seasons in the NBA after being drafted second overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2005, came off the bench to finish with eight points and five rebounds.

Luther Head led Illinois with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block, while Deron Williams added 17 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

