"He’s out there competing": USC HC Andy Enfield finally responds to Bronny James' scary heart condition

USC's Andy Enfield praised Bronny James for his resistance despite his health troubles during the summer. The head coach heaped praises on the player ahead of what turned out to be the fourth straight defeat for the Trojans, this time at the hands of the Arizona Sun State Devils 82-67.

Enfield told the Arizona Daily Star:

"The young man went through a situation this summer medically that was very difficult and challenging, Bronny James, he has no ego. He’s just a terrific teammate. He’s so easy to coach because he just wants to get better. And I think you see it. He played well (Wednesday) and he is getting better."

James had a rather good performance in their previous game against No. 12 Arizona on Wednesday. The son of the NBA star Lebron James scored 11 points and had five rebounds and six assists. The head coach also spoke of the high expectations placed on James' shoulders:

"The expectations are one thing, and then you go through a medical emergency like that. I’m just happy he’s out there competing and getting better."

Lebron James on watching Bronny James' games

After the Arizona game, Bronny James' father also spoke with the media. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar said the following about watching college basketball with his son on it:

“Watching college basketball alone is tough, when you add my son in there, it’s even … it’s hard to watch. I’m a dad but also love the game of basketball and college basketball just … it’s like 10 people in the paint at same time. It’s very hard at times to watch.”

The Lakers had defeated the Dallas Mavericks 127-110.

What's ahead for the USC Trojans?

The Trojans aren't doing that great this year, with a record of 8-11. Their next game is on Saturday 27, against rival school UCLA. The Bruins are currently 8-11, and they swapped rivals with the Trojans over the weekend.

On Wednesday, they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 68-66 but lost on Saturday to the Arizona Wildcats 77-71.