"His demeanor is perfect for the job": Analyst names Big East coach as possible Mike Woodson replacement

The Indiana Hoosiers coaching job is one of the trending topics of college basketball. Long-time Hoosiers' head coach Mike Woodson will step down at the end of the season, and rumors are swirling about his replacement.

College hoops analyst Robbie Hummel believes that Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott would be a great fit for the job. Hummel said,

"I like Greg McDermott. I love Creighton's offense. He's a really, really good coach. And I think his demeanor is perfect for that job"

What could Greg McDermott bring to Indiana as Mike Woodson’s replacement?

Robbie Hummel's assertion that Greg McDermott is the right fit for the Indiana Hoosiers head coach job holds merit. McDermott has loads of experience at the NCAA level coaching Wayne State College, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, Iowa State and Creighton.

McDermott got his start in coaching in 1989 as an assistant at North Dakota, where he was part of a staff that won five straight NCAA Division II titles. He then accepted his first head coaching position with Wayne State College in 1994. This role prepared him for a stellar career coaching top-tier NCAA Division I programs.

McDermott coached at Wayne State College for six seasons, stabilizing the program during his tenure. After achieving a record of 116 wins and 53 defeats, he resigned to join North Dakota State.

McDermott became the coach of North Dakota State in 2000, aiming to stabilize the program in the North Central Conference. However, he could only achieve an eighth-place finish with a 15-11 record.

Following a single season at North Dakota State, McDermott accepted an offer to become the head coach of Northern Iowa, his alma mater. He coached the program from 2001 till 2006, compiling a 90–63 record in the process.

Next up for McDermott was the Iowa State job. He served as the Cyclones' head coach from 2007 till 2010, amassing a 59–68 record in the process. This was arguably his least successful stint as a head coach, as the Cyclones struggled for consistency under his leadership.

Next up was the Creighton Bluejays head coach job, a role that he maintains to this day. McDermott has found a home in Creighton as he's been the team's head coach since 2010.

McDermott earned the 2013 Big East Coach of the Year Award after guiding the Bluejays to a Big East regular season title. Therefore, if McDermott gets the Indiana Hoosiers job, the program will gain an experienced, offensive-minded head coach who knows how to build winning programs. He would be a solid replacement for the departing Mike Woodson.

