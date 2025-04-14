Hours before WNBA Draft LSU star Aneesah Morrow pens heartfelt note to fans

LSU star forward Aneesah Morrow wrote a heartfelt message to college basketball fans on social media hours before she takes part in the 2025 WNBA draft.

The 6-foot-1 forward, who led the nation in rebounding this past season at 13.5 rebounds per game, posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), thanking the fans who supported her during the four seasons she had in college.

"I want to sincerely thank y’all for the love and support, I wouldn’t have come this far if not for y’all. I promise to make y’all proud. Love y’all ❤️," Morrow wrote on her X account.

The Chicago native played her first two seasons with DePaul before spending her last two with LSU, which she helped make the Elite Eight. In 139 games, Morrow averaged 20.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She shot 47.0% from the field and 71.7% from the free-throw line.

In the recently concluded season, she tallied 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Kim Mulkey-coached team, whose attempt to make the Final Four was derailed by No. 1-seed UCLA 85-72 in the Elite Eight.

Morrow took home multiple awards for her efforts this season, including the Katrina McClain Award for the best women's power forward in the nation. She was also given All-American citations by the WNCA Coaches, AP (2nd Team All-American and the USBWA (1st Team All-American).

The forward was also named to the First-Team All SEC for the second straight season and to the 2025 SEC All-Defensive Team.

Pre-WNBA draft projections see Aneesah Morrow picked between the fifth and seventh picks

Aneesah Morrow's impressive numbers with DePaul and LSU have projected her to be a first-round selection in various mock drafts days before the event.

Most mock drafts place her as a first-round pick by the Connecticut Sun, who own the seventh overall selection in this year's draft. She would likely complement with newly acquired player Tina Charles in the Sun's frontline if Morrow remains on the board.

ESPN, meanwhile, placed Morrow as the fifth overall pick in its mock draft, as she could be a perfect foundation player for the expansion team Golden State Valkyries.

CBS Sports also had Morrow picked by the Sun and the Valkyries, but added the Washington Mystics in the mix due to the team's luxury of three first-round picks.

New Mystics coach Sydney Johnson can pick Morrow in any draft sequence, and the team would likely benefit from her rebounding skills, lockdown defense, and overall leadership.

Morrow's draft placement will be made known to the public in Monday's WNBA draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York.

Which team will pick Aneesah Morrow in the 2025 WNBA draft? Let us know your insights in the comments section.

