Houston basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Houston's 2024-25 season under Kelvin Sampson ended up a single basket shy of a national championship. Sampson has to make some major changes, but has been lucky to keep much of the core of his squad for the coming season. Here's a rundown on the personnel Houston will rely on to push toward another title run.
Houston basketball 2025-26 season preview
Starting lineup
Guard: Milos Uzan
Uzan considered the NBA Draft extensively, but ultimately chose to return to college. Last year, he averaged 11.4 points and 4.3 assists per game. Uzan was a 43% 3-point shooter last year. He's an elite and experienced guard who started for two years at Oklahoma before heading to Houston. He'll be a massive factor in Houston's 2025-26 season.
Guard: Emanuel Sharp
The 6-foot-3 Sharp was another player who contemplated the NBA but elected to return. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Sharp shot 41% from 3-point range and 87% from the foul line. He's one of the top perimeter scorers in the power conferences who chose to return to school.
Guard: Pop Isaacs
A transfer from Creighton, Isaacs scored 16.3 points per game before injury ended his season. Isaacs shot 38% from 3-point range. He's capable as a ball handler or a shooting guard and has enough scoring punch to immediately impact Houston's offensive attack. Isaacs looked critical back when Milos Uzan was considered likely to depart to the NBA. Having him is just a great bonus now for Houston.
Forward: Joseph Tugler
The 6-foot-7 Tugler was Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year last season. He averaged 5.5 points and 5.9 boards per game and has enough size and speed to defend virtually any opposing player. He's still a work in progress on offense and is a poor foul shooter, but virtually any coach would love to have such a talented defensive stopper.
Forward: Chris Cenac Jr.
A 6-foot-10 power forward who 247sports ranked as the No. 7 recruit in the 2025 national class, Cenac should be an immediate impact player for the Cougars. Cenac is quick and athletic and could be a standout at both ends of the floor. Sampson may not start may freshmen, but Cenac isn't like most freshmen.
Rotation Players
Top-20 freshmen Kingston Flemings (point guard) and Isaiah Harwell (shooting guard) should both be impact players for the Cougars. Massive Sam Houston transfer Kalifa Sakho is a 6-foot-11 project. Sophomore guard Mercy Miller (2.7 ppg last year) figures to also be a significant reserve.
Impact Players
Getting Uzan back is massive, and Cenac inside could give Houston a post presence sorely lacking for most of Sampson's undersized teams. Those two seem like the biggest keys to taking a good team into a potentially great team.
