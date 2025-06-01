Illinois basketball 2025-26 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

Illinois and Brad Underwood had a successful 2024-25 season before it ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. But with some impressive portal additions and a few significant returnees, Illinois figures to be a factor in the Big Ten race for the upcoming season. Here's an early preview of how things figure to stack up for the Illini in the coming season.

Illinois basketball season preview for 2025-26

Returning guard Kylan Boswell should be an impact player this season for Illinois. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Startling lineup

Guard: Kylan Boswell

One of the most significant returnees, Boswell had transferred over from Arizona and had an impressive junior season. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 12.3 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game. Boswell's 3-point shooting dipped from 38% in 2023-24 to just 25% last year. If he can stick the perimeter shot, he'll be even more important for Illinois this year.

Guard: Mihailo Petrovic

An incoming freshman, the son of NBA legend Drazen Petrovic is an exciting prospect, albeit one with many unknowns. Mihailo is 22 years old and has played well in the Adratic League, averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 assists per game. The Serbian standout should be a capable distributor and his scoring potential is imposing.

Forward: Ben Humrichous

A significant player a year ago, Humrichous will likely see an even bigger role this season. He averaged 7.6 points and 3.8 boards as a part-time starter after transferring over from Evansville. The 6-foot-9 forward is capable on the perimeter as a 34% 3-point shooter. His return strengthened the potential lineup for this Illini squad substantially.

Forward: Andrej Stojakovic

A 6-foot-7 wing who is the other part of Illinois's dual-NBA-kids international group. The son of Peja averaged 17.9 points and 4.7 boards per game last season at California. He's a better shooter than his 32% 3-point numbers would suggest and should benefit from playing with better talent around him than at Cal. Stojakovic has all-Big Ten potential.

Center: Tomislav Ivisic

The 7-foot-1 Croatian center was a freshman star but is back for another year. His brother has actually joined the team. Tomislav averaged 13.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game last year. He shot 36% from 3-point range and should be an All-Big Ten level player this season for the Illini. Few teams can match his size and perimeter shooting ability in one player.

Rotation Players

Returning guard Ty Rodgers (4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg) is a 6-foot-6 jack of all trades who will help out. Tomislav Ivisic's brother, Zvonimir, is a 7-foot-2 standout from Kentucky and Arkansas who has the whole height and shooting game that his brother features. A solid freshman class includes combo guard Brandon Lee, who could see some immediate time.

Impact Players

Returning three starters is a big deal and each of those players is key. But the two most significant players are likely to be Petrovic and Tomislaiv Ivisic. If Petro is as good as advertised, he'll form a tremendous backcourt with Boswell. Meanwhile, an improved Ivisic could be an impossible-to-counter multi-level threat.

What do you think of Illinois' team in 2025-26? Share your take on the Illini below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

