Houston, Tennessee, Duke and more feature in longest active AP Top 25 Poll streaks list after Kansas’ 80-week run ends in dismay

Kansas has fallen from the AP Top 25 Poll. The Jayhawks had an 80-week run within the top 25, but their exclusion on the newest poll ended the second-longest streak of top 25 appearances in the nation. With Kansas officially out, here are the four longest active Top 25 streaks in college basketball.

5 longest active AP Top 25 streaks

Houston and Kelvin Sampson have the nation's longest AP Top 25 streak at 102 weeks. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Duke (40 weeks)

The Duke Blue Devils have now made the top five for longest Top 25 streaks. Jon Scheyer's squad has been in the polls since Feb. 27, 2023. The two-year run in the top 25 probably isn't the ultimate goal for Duke fans. Scheyer is still trying to fill the massive shoes of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. Coach K's longest top 25 streak? 200 weeks from 1996 to 2007.

#4. Marquette (48 weeks)

The Marquette streak of 48 weeks dates back to Jan. 3, 2023. Shaka Smart's teams have been in the Top 25 for every week since. Marquette has been consistently competitive in the Big East and while Smart's success hasn't yet spilled over into Final Fours and NCAA titles, Marquette has been one of college basketball's most consistently good programs.

#3. Purdue (55 weeks)

Matt Painter and Purdue are another top program that has been one of the nation's best. The last AP Top 25 Poll without Purdue was Nov. 14, 2022. Little wonder, as Matt Painter took the Boilermakers to the 2024 NCAA Tournament title game. A championship has eluded Purdue and Painter, but his teams have done almost everything else, including posting an impressive streak.

#2. Tennessee (76 weeks)

On the other hand, Tennessee, now the holder of the nation's second-longest streak in the Top 25, has never been to an NCAA Final Four. The end of the 2021 season is the last time the Vols weren't included in the AP Top 25. Rick Barnes has done an excellent job in making UT competitive, but the concern within the Vol fan base will continue to be the lack of a deep NCAA Tournament run.

#1. Houston (102 weeks)

The Houston Cougars remain atop the list of programs with the longest streak in the AP Top 25 at an impressive 102 weeks. The last time Houston found itself outside the AP Top 25 was Jan. 13, 2020. A half-decade streak is certainly impressive for Kelvin Sampson's team. Houston made the 2021 Final Four but is still awaiting a tournament title.

What do you think of college basketball's longest top 25 streaks? Share your take in the comments section below.

