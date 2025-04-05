Houston vs. Duke basketball injury report and predictions, April 5: Latest on Ramon Walker and more

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will face the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET. The winner will advance to the national championship game, where they will play the winner of Auburn vs. Florida.

Ad

As with every game, the injury report will be a factor. The Blue Devils don't have any players listed on their injury report. The Cougars have two players out with injuries.

Houston vs. Duke basketball injury report

Jacob McFarland, Houston

Jacob McFarland is a recruit who came to Houston in the 2024 class and was expected to have an impact on the team as a freshman. However, he broke his leg in October before the start of the season. He was forced to undergo surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the year. As a result, he will not be available for Houston vs. Duke.

Ad

Trending

Ramon Walker, Houston

Ramon Walker has not appeared in a game for Houston since Dec. 10 because of a hand injury. He is listed as a game-time decision for this matchup against Duke. However, Walker did not play a big role before his injury, only averaging 2.0 points per game. As a result, it would be a surprise to see him play in Houston vs. Duke, even if he is medically cleared to play.

Ad

Houston vs. Duke basketball prediction

The Duke Blue Devils come into this Final Four matchup as the most dominant team in the tournament. They have won three of their last four games by margins of 20 or more points, including defeating No. 2 Alabama 85-65 in the Elite Eight. Their only relatively close matchup was against No. 4 Arizona in the Sweet 16, where they won 100-93.

Conversely, Houston has not had an easy path to the Final Four. While they defeated No. 2 Tennessee 69-50 in the Elite Eight, the previous two rounds were not easy. The Cougars defeated No. 4 Purdue 62-60 in the Sweet 16 and won 81-76 against No. 8 Gonzaga in the second round.

Ad

Duke is a -270 favorite and Houston is a +220 underdog heading into the game. We agree with the sportsbooks and think the Blue Devils will come out on top.

Prediction: Duke 74, Houston 66

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here