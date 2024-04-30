How did Angel Reese encourage Hailey Van Lith after her TCU transfer? Taking a closer look at Bayou Barbie's reaction to the transfer news

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith played together at LSU in the 2023-24 college basketball season. While Reese transitioned to the WNBA, Van Lith decided to return to college basketball for one more season, but the point guard won't remain at Baton Rouge

Hailey Van Lith announced her transfer to TCU last. She initially denied committing to school before the official confirmation came a few days later. She has received a lot of support from fellow basketball players, including Angel Reese.

How did Angel Reese encourage Hailey Van Lith after the TCU transfer?

Following the announcement of her transfer to TCU on X, Angel Reese added to the commitment announcement with a heartfelt message, expressing warmth and support for her former teammate at Baton Rouge.

The new Chicago Sky player said that she’s proud of Van Lith.

"Proud of you," Reese said to Van Lith. "you know what to do & you know I’m always rocking with you!!"

Reese and Van Lith became teammates in 2023 after the new TCU player transferred to LSU from Louisville. They spent a season together trying to help the Tigers retain the college basketball national title, but they went out in the Elite Eight, losing to Iowa.

Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese played a crucial role in LSU’s 2023-24 campaign. While Reese led the team in points and rebounds, Van Lith led the way in assists. That pretty much showcased the importance of the two stars in Kim Mulkey's team last season.

Van Lith ended the season with 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game with a 37.8% field goal percentage. While that's fair enough, it was a drop from her performance at Louisville, and it's believed that this played a role in her decision to transfer.

Reese, meanwhile, recorded 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists with a field goal percentage of 47.1%. The forward has taken her talent to the professional stage, and she's believed to be among the new generation that will revamp the image of the WNBA.

While career goals have taken Reese and Van Lith to different paths, the memories of their time playing together are something they will always cherish. Fate might one day turn them into teammates once again in the WNBA.