How are Big 12 teams responding to UConn realignment rumors? Latest on the Brett Yormark-led conference's expansion plans

With the departure of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners looming, the Big 12 is adding Cincinnati, Houston, UCF, and BYU next season. However, that is not stopping the power conference from looking at adding even more teams along the way.

The Big 12 and Brett Yormark are eyeing further expansions that would only further entrench them as a basketball powerhouse. A report last week indicated that the conference is pursuing Gonzaga and UConn to join shortly. Gonzaga's basketball program would join the conference, while UConn would get full membership.

However, early reports indicate that the UConn Huskies are much further along in realignment conversations. Below we discuss what UConn brings to the Power 5 league and how current conference members are responding.

UConn makes the already best college basketball league better

The Uconn Huskies are fresh off their fifth college basketball title in program history and their third in 12 years. The Huskies have been elite in hoops, making the NCAA tournament the past three seasons while making it every season but one from 2002-2009. As great as the men's team has been, the women's team is even better.

The women's Huskies won six titles from 2009-2016 and continue to dominate their competition. Geno Auriemma's squad went a laughable 188-3 from 2013-2018 and has yet to lose double-digit games in a season since 1992.

From a football standpoint, UConn has lost its way for over a decade. The last time they posted a winning record was an 8-5 2010 campaign. However, after a 1-11 season in 2021, the Huskies bounced back with a 6-7 campaign last year.

How the Big 12 would shake up with the addition of UConn

First, the Big 12 offers big money to any team joining the conference. The league is sitting on a cool $100 million paid by Texas and Oklahoma for their move to the SEC. The current members might need to sacrifice earnings to draw a team like UConn to the Big 12, but the payout from UT and OU could help soften the blow.

The Huskies would also get a slice of the revenue pie in football. Despite poor showings in recent seasons, UConn still needs to cash in on all sports by joining the Big 12.

Travel would play a factor in the current Big East power realigning. Rooted in Connecticut, the Huskies would present an annoyance with traveling. However, conference teams should bang on the table with UConn joining, especially with the revenue they would generate through their basketball program.

