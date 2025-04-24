How did Big East teams fare in the 2025 transfer portal window? All 11 program's moves ranked

While the Big East did take a slide after producing back-to-back national titles, the league was still strong in the transfer portal. Of the 11 members, the Big East saw the gamut from one school bringing in no one to another with arguably the nation's top portal class. Here's a rundown on the Big East portal classes.
Ranking the Big East's Portal Classes
Bottom of the Class
11. Marquette
Didn't bring in anyone. Summer school for this portal class, because the spring semester yielded nothing.
10. DePaul
Four players added for DePaul, but it's not an elite group. The best is 6-foot-7 forward Kaleb Banks, who averaged 14.7 points per game at Tulane.
9. Seton Hall
This is an interesing class. Seton Hall added just two players, but both were very productive, albeit at much lower competition. So it's a very open question is Merrimack guard Adam Clark (19.8 ppg, but he's just 5-foot-10) or Elon's TJ Simpkins (14.6 ppg) will be effective in the Big East. But there's reason for hope.
8. Villanova
Three players added for Villanova. The best of the group is Temple's Zion Stanford. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 13.1 points per game.
Solid Work
7. Butler
Butler added four players, a couple of whom are genuinely intriguing. Michael Ajayi was brilliant at Pepperdine in 2023-24 (17.2 ppg), but struggled at Gonzaga in 2024-25. Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jalen Jackson managed 19.2 points per game, but it's open as to whether he'll stand out in the Big East.
6. Georgetown
The Hoyas are adding four players to the roster. The most immediate impact guy is Arizona transfer KJ Lewis. Lewis averaged 10.8 points per game with the Wildcats. He's not a strong perimeter shooter, but Ed Cooley will take advantage of his ability to get to the rim.
5. Xavier
The Musketeers decided to aim for quantity, adding eight portal players to the roster. Malik Moore might be the best of the bunch. The 6-foot-5 Moore averaged 12.6 points per game last year at Montana. Evansville forward Gabriel Pozzato averaged 14.9 points per game in his freshman season and he's another player to watch. Solid group all around.
4. UConn
The Huskies added just two players, but picked up strong talent. Silas Demary averaged 13.5 points per game at Georgia and will be a strong defender and scorer. Malachi Smith managed 10.4 points and 5.3 assists per game at Dayton and will be a pass-first point guard. It's a very impressive group, but it's just two players.
Top of the Class
3. Providence
The Friars added five players and combined quantity and quality. The guy to watch is Vandy transfer Jason Edwards, who averaged 17.0 points per game last year. Edwards was excellent at North Texas the year before and looks like an all-conference level player.
2. Creighton
The Blue Jays raided Iowa for their two biggest hits of a four-player class. Shooer Josh Dix and big man Owen Freeman were both standouts at Iowa. Both should fit well into the Big East immediately.
1. St. John's
The Red Storm added a five-player class that might be the best in the nation. North Carolina's Ian Jackson is likely to improve on the 11.9 ppg he managed as a freshman with the Tar Heels. Forward Bryce Hopkins has flashed NBA-level talent, but has struggled to stay healthy. Rick Pitino is bringing in an elite group.
