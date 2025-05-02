How does Gianna Kneepkens fit into Cori Close's UCLA? Exploring fits with Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and more

Utah transfer guard Gianna Kneepkens announced her commitment to play for UCLA on Thursday in an Instagram post. The 6-foot incoming senior had a stellar 2024-25 season with the Utes, averaging 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Kneepkens shot 50.4%, including 44.8% from the 3-point line. She was also a reliable free-throw shooter, making 89.0% of attempts from the charity stripe.

The guard joins a strong UCLA roster that remains formidable despite losing six players (Londynn Jones, Janiah Barker, Elina Aarnisalo, Avary Cain, Kendall Dudley and Zania Socka-Nguemen) from the transfer portal.

The Bruins will have four players from their starting five returning next season in Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez and Timea Gardiner. They will also have Washington State transfer Charlisse Leger-Walker, 6-foot-4 forward Amanda Muse and freshmen Sienna Betts and Lena Bilic.

Let's take a closer look at how Gianna Kneepkens could help the Cori Close-coached Bruins in their quest to win their first national championship.

How does Gianna Kneepkens fit in at UCLA?

Gianna Kneepkens will help improve UCLA's 3-point shooting

Despite UCLA's fluid offense that averaged 78.6 points per game and 48.1% shooting, the Bruins had obvious weaknesses in free-throw and 3-point shooting accuracy. Cori Close's squad shot 72.8% from the foul line and 32.7% from deep.

Losing Londynn Jones to rival USC during the offseason was a big blow for UCLA, but getting Kneepkens from the transfer portal is an upgrade that left everyone in the Big 10 and the NCAA stunned and worried. A 43.2% 3-point shooter, Kneepkens fills up UCLA's need of a perimeter markswoman that would help space the floor for Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice.

Gianna Kneepkens' leadership benefits the Bruins

UConn exposed UCLA's lack of leadership in the Final Four. The Bruins were rattled early by the Huskies' tough defense and stared at a 20-point halftime deficit they couldn't recover.

Months had passed since the embarrassing setback, four of the Bruins' top contributors are back with a vengeance, and getting Gianna Kneepkens from the portal solidifies their roster.

Kneepkens is a calm and collected leader which offsets the intense behaviors of Kiki Rice and Lauren Betts. UCLA would be glad to have the incoming senior aboard in its quest to make its first national final appearance.

Gianna Kneepkens is already familiar with the UCLA system

UCLA and Utah were former Pac-12 conference mates before the realignment that pushed the Bruins to the Big 10 and the Utes to the Big 12. Kneepkens had her first season with Utah in 2021 and had several games with UCLA when they were in the Pac-12.

Moreover, the closeness of former Utah coach Lynne Roberts and UCLA foe Cori Close was widely documented. The friendship between the two coaches led to preseason scrimmages where Kneepkens and the UCLA squad played.

The practice games continued until Roberts left the Utes to coach the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA. Expect Kneepkens' close ties with her new teammates to easily help her adjust to the Bruins' system.

