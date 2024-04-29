How good was Candace Parker in college? Taking a closer look at Tennessee legend's amateur career

Candace Parker is officially calling it a career in the WNBA and she is going to be remembered as an all-time great in the league. However, it did not just happen in the WNBA, as she was a superstar player in college for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during her amateur career.

But what was she able to do as a member of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to wind up getting selected first overall in the 2008 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks? Let's take a deeper dive into each of her three seasons with Tennessee.

How good was Candace Parker in college?

2005-06

Candace Parker performed well as a freshman as she adjusted to the pace of the college basketball game. She eventually became a starter, averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.4 blocks in 31.3 minutes.

2006-07

This is when the legend of Candace Parker became more of a thing in the women's college basketball space. She averaged 19.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game in 30.6 minutes.

Those numbers earned her the SEC Player of the Year. Tennessee was able to play well and Parker led the team to the national championship and was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

2007-08

Some people hit the peak of the mountain and get complacent but Candace Parker is not like some people. Instead, she continued improving her game, as she wound up winning the AP Player of the Year as well as a bunch of other awards.

She played in 38 games and finished with even better statistics. Parker averaged 21.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.4 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.

She won the national championship for the second consecutive year and Parker entered the WNBA draft. She is considered one of the greatest women's college basketball players of all time and should be remembered for her incredible college basketball career.