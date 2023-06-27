It is essential to familiarize ourselves with the nuances that define college basketball, which tips off in November. From the duration of each contest to the electrifying atmosphere, the sport offers a unique blend of passion and skill.

Here, we delve into everything you need to know.

How long is a college basketball game?

College basketball games are 40 minutes long, played in two 20-minute halves (by the men; women play four 10-minute quarters). There is a 15-minute halftime break. However, the actual time it takes to complete a game can vary due to factors such as timeouts and fouls.

Things to know ahead of the 2023 basketball season

The next season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. There are several talented teams and players in the mix, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Here is a primer:

Joe Biden hosts the NCAA women's champions, the LSU Tigers, and men's champions, the Connecticut Huskies, at the White House.

The season tips off on Nov. 6. The 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin on March 19, and the national championship game will be played on April 8, 2024 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The favorites to win the national championship include Alabama, Houston, Texas, and UCLA.

Some of the top players to watch in the 2023 season include Zach Edey of Purdue and Jamal Shead of Houston.

Dates and venues

The new season will feature many marquee matchups. Here are some of the dates and venues to keep an eye on:

March 21-22, 2024: NCAA Tournament first round

March 23-24, 2024: NCAA Tournament second round

March 28-29, 2024: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

March 30-31, 2024: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

April 6, 2024: NCAA Tournament Final Four

April 8, 2024: NCAA Tournament national championship game

The future of college basketball

The future of the game is bright. The game is growing in popularity, and there are many talented players and teams on the horizon. It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in the 2023-24 season and who will be the next NCAA star.

The upcoming college basketball season is sure to be an exciting one. If you are a fan of the game, then you won't want to miss it.

