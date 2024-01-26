How long was Kim Mulkey at Baylor? Looking at LSU WBB coach's collegiate career

Kim Mulkey was the head coach of the Baylor Bears women's basketball team from 2000 until 2021. During that time she helped the Texas school dominate the Big 12. She won the NCAA women's basketball championship in 2005, 2012, and 2019 with Baylor. She also won 12 Big 12 regular seasons and 11 Big 12 tournaments. She was also named the AP College Basketball Coach of the Year twice in that period (2012, 2019).

How long was Kim Mulkey at Baylor?

Kim Mulkey spent 21 years at Baylor, transforming the school into a women's basketball powerhouse. This was the first head coaching gig for Mulkey, who had been an assistant, and assistant head coach at her alma mater Louisiana Tech. The Baylor job saw Mulkey rise to be one of the best head coaches in the women's basketball landscape.

Why did Kim Mulkey leave Baylor? Why did she join LSU?

She hasn't shared the reason why she left Baylor for LSU, but she did explain the reasons that weren't behind her decision. She did so during an interview on the "Trey Gowdy Podcast" last year:

“Why did I leave Baylor? Someday I’ll tell the real reason why I left Baylor, but it serves no purpose now... But I can tell you what it was not: It was not more money. I did not come to LSU because they gave me more money than Baylor. Baylor took care of me financially. It was just a feeling in my gut that said, 'You need to go help your state.' And I came back to LSU and, goodness gracious, what we have done in two years is nuts.”

Whatever the real reason behind Mulkey's decision to leave Baylor, people at LSU are surely happy about her coming to the SEC. She has already helped the Lady Tigers win the 2023 women's basketball national championship and has gotten her third AP College Basketball Coach of the Year Award.