How long has Lisa Bluder been at Iowa? Former Hawkeyes HC's professional career explored

On Monday, Iowa Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement. Her coaching experience is spread across 30 years with three teams, including 24 years in Iowa.

In a statement released by the school, Bluder explained her reasons for leaving:

“There is no denying that this past season was incredible for so many reasons, and we could not have accomplished our achievements without all of you.

"After the season ended, I spent time with our student-athletes and coaches reviewing the season and preparing those moving on for what comes next. With that also came personal contemplation about what this journey has meant to me, how to best champion this program, and what the future looks like for my family and me.”

Former associate coach Jan Jensen will be her replacement as the Hawkeyes try to navigate their post-Caitlin Clark era.

How long has Lisa Bluder been at Iowa?

Lisa Bluder joined the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2000 and spent 24 years with the team, the most she has at any school. Before that, Bluder had coached St. Amrose for six years, from 1984 to 1990, and the Drake Bulldogs for 10 years.

A native of Wisconsin, Bluder first played basketball for the Northern Iowa Panthers from 1979 to 1983. A year later, she joined St. Ambrose as a coach where she had a 169–36 winning record. That included four straight NAIA tournament appearances, advancing to the Final Four twice.

At Drake, Bluder recorded a 187-106 mark and led the Bulldogs to four NCAA appearances. It was also at Drake that she met her long-time staff member, Jan Jensen, who was in her senior year when Bluder joined.

Under her tutelage, the Bulldogs won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship four times (1995, 1997, 1998, 2000) and the regular season title thrice (1997, 1998, 2000).

Lisa Bluder's time at Iowa saw the Hawkeyes make 22 postseason appearances overall (18 NCAA and 4 WNIT). In 2014, she became the Hawkeyes’ all-time winningest coach, surpassing C. Vivian Stringer(296). Bluder retires with a 528-254 overall record and a 262-145 Big Ten record.

In 2015, she led Iowa to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1996. Four years later, the Hawkeyes made their first Elite Eight since 1993. During her tenure, Iowa played consecutive national championship title games, in 2023 and 2024. She also led the team to five Big Ten Tournament titles.

Lisa Bluder is a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, and, in 2019, won the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

