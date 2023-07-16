How are LSU's emerging stars, Olivia Dunne and Angel Reese, empowering women? Taking a closer look at their initiatives

LSU boasts of the crème de la crème of student-athletes in the country. Ranging from gymnast Olivia Dunne, basketball stars Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, and Flau'jae Johnson, right up to departed baseball MLB No. 2 pick Dylan Crews, there is no shortage of star quality in their ranks.

The popularity of Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne has soared beyond sports, taking them into the nation's cultural zeitgeist. The NIL ruling of 2021 that allowed student-athletes to earn from their toil has opened up numerous new commercial opportunities for prospects.

Olivia Dunne, one of the most sought-after athletes, recently announced that she is launching the Livvy Fund in collaboration with NIL collective Bayou Traditions.

The fund's purpose is to create networks for female LSU athletes that will expose them to more NIL opportunities.

"I want to continue to elevate women's sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men's," Dunne said. "We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal."

Angel Reese followed Dunne's lead and launched a foundation of her own. The Angel C. Reese Foundation is her way of giving back to the community and empowering women at the same time.

Reese's Foundation released its vision statement outlining what it hopes to achieve.

“Foster equity for girls and underrepresented groups through innovative and impactful initiatives, develop practical solutions to overcome systemic challenges, and provide comprehensive resources that empower a new generation of girls to excel in sports and successfully transition to the real world.”

LSU's female athletes have two of the highest-profile female prospects in the country advocating for their advancement.

Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne elevating LSU's status

Olivia Dunne has not shied away from supporting her fellow LSU athletes wherever they go, helping raise interest in any event she attends.

She was applauded for traveling to Omaha during the College World Series to support the LSU men's baseball team that went on to win the national championship by beating the Flordia Gators.

Dunne was also granted the opportunity to introduce the Best Athlete in Men's sports during the ESPYs, where she grabbed eyeballs.

“Hi, I’m Livvy Dunne. A lot of people ask me what it’s like being at the ESPYs surrounded by elite athletes, literal champions and the people at the very top of their sport. Honestly, it's just like a normal day at LSU. Right guys?”

Angel Reese won the Best Breakthrough Athlete award at the ceremony, and Olivia Dunne was pictured applauding enthusiastically at Reese's speech.

These youngsters are paving the way for their generation by displaying maturity beyond their years, making them ideal role models.

