How many 3-pointers has Caitlin Clark made? Exploring Iowa star's shooting percentage

Caitlin Clark has played her final home game for No. 6 Iowa, and it's safe to say that she has etched her name in college basketball history. The guard hopes to end her run on a high with the Hawkeyes in the postseason.

Clark's final regular season game for Iowa came against conference rivals No. 2 Ohio State. She led the Hawkeyes' scoring with 35 points on Sunday to help her team to a 93-83 win over the Buckeyes.

While ending the regular season with a win, Clark broke the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record to become the all-time NCAA scoring leader.

How many 3-pointers has Caitlin Clark made?

Clark has made 509 of 1332 3-pointers in the regular season at a conversion rate of 38.2%.

Here's a breakdown of her 3-pointers in each season for Iowa:

2020-21 season: 116 of 286 (40.6%)

2021-22 season: 91 of 274 (33.2%)

2022-23 season: 140 of 360 (38.9%)

2023-23 season: 162 of 412 (39.3%)

Caitlin Clark's free throw percentage

Clark has made 762 of 890 free throws, converting 85.6% of her attempts.

Here's a look at her free throw stats across each season:

2020-21 season: 151 of 176 (85.8%)

2021-22 season: 200 of 227 (88.1%)

2022-23 season: 239 of 285 (83.9%)

2023-23 season: 178 of 202 (85.1%)

How many points does Caitlin Clark average per game?

Across four regular season campaigns in Iowa, Clark averaged a stellar 28.3 points per game.

Here's a look at her average scoring in each season:

2020-21 season: 26.6 points per game across 30 games

2021-22 season: 27.0 points per game across 32 games

2022-23 season: 27.8 points per game across 38 games

2023-23 season: 32.3 points per game across 30 games

Who has the most points in women's college basketball?

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark holds the record for the most points in women's college basketball, with 3685 in the regular season.

Here's a look at the top 5 highest scorers in the NCAA:

PLAYER TEAM LAST SEASON GAMES PLAYED POINTS Caitlin Clark Iowa 2024 128 3,685 Kelsey Plum Washington 2017 139 3,527 Kelsey Mitchell Ohio St. 2018 139 3,402 Jackie Stiles Missouri State 2001 129 3,393 Dyaisha Fair Buffalo/Syracuse 2024 150 3,328