How many championships has Dan Hurley won? UConn head coach's record and achievements explored

If winning 14 straight games by No. 1 UConn is an art, coach Dan Hurley could well be called an artist.

As UConn’s superb run is surprising one and all, attention has zoomed into the coaching history of Dan Hurley. University of Connecticut’s intercollegiate men’s basketball team UConn Huskies won NCAA tournament titles, four times in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014. Hurley added another feather in its cap in 2023.

With an overall 255-160 record in his career as a coach, Hurley had previous stints at Wagner, Rhode Island, before coming to UConn in March 2018. He has scripted an impressive 104-55 record with the Huskies.

The coach’s love for teaching history and strategizing about basketball is giving him a name in college basketball history. He took the Huskies to an NCAA tournament in 2021 and did so again in 2022, losing in the first round.

After he led the Huskies to the title in 2023, he earned a six-year contract extension worth $32.1 million. Hurley’s teams have entered the NCAA tournament five times: 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. He also won the Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championship in 2018 and the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship in 2017.

His impressive coaching record was duly recognized when he was awarded Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2018. With lofty ambitions, he wants his team to stay hungry for more and his fans expect him to scale even loftier heights.

A look at the coaching history of Dan Hurley

Born in 1973 in New Jersey, Dan Hurley is the son of the Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley and younger brother of Bobby Hurley. He played at San Anthony, along with his elder brother, where his father coached and won a National Championship.

Hurley played at Seton Hall before he transitioned to an assistant coach’s role at St. Anthony and Rutgers. His job at St. Benedict’s Prep was his first stint as the head coach.

At Wagner, he had a 38-24 record, while at Rhode Island, he crafted a 113-82 record.