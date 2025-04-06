How many championships does Geno Auriemma have? Know more about UConn HC's NCAA legacy

The UConn women's basketball team can't be discussed without mentioning head coach Geno Auriemma.

Auriemma has now led the Huskies to their 13th-ever appearance in the national championship game. It continues a remarkable stretch of winning for the squad under his leadership, as the head coach concludes his 40th year at the helm.

Auriemma has won 11 national titles with the Huskies since his first season in 1985. He earned one in the 1990s, five in the 2000s, and five in the 2010s. His ability to keep the program at the top throughout multiple decades is a testament to his elite coaching mind.

Even as UConn went through a championship drought, Auriemma still had them being national contenders. The 71-year-old's Huskies have taken part in the NCAA Women's Final Four 24 times, which includes six instances since their last title in 2016.

His loyalty to the program is also unlike most coaches in the current landscape of college basketball. Staying with the Huskies after 40 years of service speaks volumes about his dedication and loyalty to the program, which has earned him multiple Coach of the Year Awards, as well as a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2006.

He also coached the U.S.A Women's Basketball Team, winning three Olympic gold medals in 2000, 2012 and 2016, along with two FIBA World Cups in 2010 and 2014.

A look at the coaching history of Geno Auriemma

Born in 1954 in Italy, Geno Auriemma migrated to the United States at the age of seven, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. He lived in Pennsylvania throughout the remainder of his childhood and later attended West Chester University, from where he graduated in 1977.

Even though he didn't have a playing career, Auriemma embraced the opportunity to become an assistant coach at Saint Joseph's University as he worked for two years there. Following two more stops at Bishop Kenrick (1979-81) and Virginia (1981-85), he finally got his first head coaching gig at UConn in 1985.

Auriemma took advantage of the job opening with the Huskies and never looked back. He has never served anywhere else as a head coach.

Heading into the 2025 national championship game, Geno Auriemma boasts a 1,249-165 overall record within 40 seasons. Winning on Sunday will add a 12th national title to his Hall of Fame resume.

