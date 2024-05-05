How many Kansas players got invited to the NBA draft combine in 2024? Taking a closer look at the invitees

Kevin McCular Jr. and John Furphy from the camp of Kansas Jayhawks have been invited to the 2024 NBA draft combine.

The event will be held at Wintrust Arena and Marriot Marquis in Chicago from May 12-19. Invitees will have to mandatorily attend it to be considered for the NBA draft on June 26-27.

Some top players from the 2024 NBA G League Elite camp too shall be a part of the 2024 NBA draft combine. The event will witness the participation of NBA coaches, scouts and general managers. The players will perform drills and receive votes from the NBA teams.

Kansas Jayhawks players invited for 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal

McCullar averaged 18.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season. A sharpshooter, he shot 45.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from the 3-point range.

A consensus four-star recruit, McCullar played for Texas Red Tech Raiders earlier. The six-foot-seven shooting guard was named to the Third Team All-America, First Team All-Big 12 2024, Third Team All-Big 12 2023, and Big 12 All-Defensive Team 2023.

McCullar started his collegiate basketball career in 2019. He had offers from Houston, Kansas State and Louisville but chose Texas, and in 2022 he went to the camp of the Kansas Jayhawks.

Johnny Furphy

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Johnny Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in the 2023-24 season. A sweet shooter, he shot 46.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent beyond the arc. He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

The six-foot-nine frame of the 19-year-old Australian would be a plus point in the draft. Both the Kansas Jayhawks stars are projected as late first-round picks by many NBA mock drafts.

Who else do you think deserved to be on the invitation list of the 2024 NBA draft combine from the Jayhawks camp? Let's know in the comments section below.