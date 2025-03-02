How many NCAA teams has Rick Pitino coached? Exploring St John's HC's legendary career

Rick Pitino will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball coaches in the NCAA. He continues to build his winning legacy, leading the St. John's Red Storm to their first outright Big East regular season title since 1985. As Pitino aims for another NCAA title run this 2024-25 season, we look back at the college teams he has coached in his legendary career.

Ad

Teams that Rick Pitino coached in the NCAA

University of Hawaii (1975-76)

Rick Pitino became interim head coach of the University of Hawaii late in the 1975-76 season. He led the Rainbow Warriors for their final six games, notching up a 2-4 record during that period.

Boston University (1978-1983)

Rick Pitino got the head coaching job at Boston University in 1978 when he was hired for that position by athletic director John Simpson. He spent five seasons with the Terriers, amassing a 91-51 overall record before leaving the team in 1983.

Ad

Trending

Pitino's final season with Boston University was his best with the program, leading the Terriers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1959. Their bid to win the national title quickly ended, though, as they were eliminated by La Salle 70-58 in the preliminary round.

Providence Friars (1985-1987)

Rick Pitino moved back to college coaching in 1985, taking the job at Providence after a two-year stint as an assistant with the New York Knicks. He spent two seasons with the Friars, compiling a 42-23 overall record before exiting in 1987.

Ad

Pitino's second and final season with Providence was his best with the program, leading the Friars to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1978. He helped the Friars reach the Final Four, with Syracuse ending Providence's title bid in the national semifinals.

Kentucky Wildcats (1989-1997)

Rick Pitino returned to college coaching in 1989, taking the prized job at Kentucky after spending two seasons as head coach of the New York Knicks. He coached the Wildcats for eight seasons, amassing an impressive 219-50 record during his time in Lexington.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pitino won his first-ever NCAA title in 1996, leading Kentucky to a 76-67 victory over Syracuse in the national championship game. He came close to defending his title in 1997, losing to Arizona in an overtime thriller in the final. That game proved to be Pitino's last as Kentucky head coach.

Louisville Cardinals (2001-2017)

Rick Pitino returned to college coaching in 2001, taking the job at Louisville after his stint with the Boston Celtics in the NBA came to a disappointing end. Pitino coached the Cardinals for 16 seasons, the longest time he has spent with one school in the NCAA.

Ad

Pitino found success at Louisville, compiling a 293-140 overall record. He led the Cardinals to victory in the 2013 NCAA title game, beating the Michigan Wolverines 82-76. He made history with that championship, becoming the first NCAA Division I coach to win two national titles with two different schools.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino holds the trophy with his team after they won the 2013 championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at the Georgia Dome. Photo: Imagn

That 2013 championship was later vacated by the NCAA after the Cardinals' basketball program got involved in an escort scandal. Pitino resigned on Oct. 3, 2017.

Ad

Iona Gaels (2020-2023)

Rick Pitino became a college coach once more in 2020, taking the job at Iona while finishing his commitments with Greek club Panathinaikos. He spent three seasons with the Gaels, amassing a 64-22 overall record before departing in 2023.

He led Iona to two NCAA Tournament appearances during that period. The Gaels lost to Alabama in the first round in 2021. They failed to reach the second round again in 2023, losing to eventual champions UConn Huskies in the opening round.

Ad

St. John's Red Storm (2023-present)

Rick Pitino was named head coach of St. John's on March 20, 2023, replacing Mike Anderson. He has already brought the winning mentality to the Red Storm, leading them to a 26-4 overall record and a conference-best 17-2 slate in the Big East this 2024-25 NCAA season.

Expand Tweet

Pitino made history with St. John's latest Big East title, becoming the first NCAA Division I coach to win a conference title in the regular season with five different college basketball programs. He accomplished that feat with Boston University, Kentucky, Louisville, Iona and now St. John's.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here