How many points does Caitlin Clark have during March Madness 2024? A look at $3.1M NIL-valued Iowa star’s outstanding season

Caitlin Clark is having a fabulous run with the No. 1-seeded Iowa (32-4) in her senior year. The superstar guard has broken several NCAA records and has carried forward her spellbinding performances into March Madness.

Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.1 million as per On3, has scored 88 points across three games in this year's NCAA Tournament thus far. She is averaging a staggering 29.3 points per game in March Madness.

Clark racked up 27 points against Holy Cross in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before posting 32 points against West Virginia in the second round. She recorded 29 points against Colorado in the Sweet 16 and will want to continue her outstanding run in the postseason when Iowa takes on No. 3 seeded LSU (31-5) LSU in the Elite Eight.

Ahead of Iowa's clash against LSU, Clark spoke about her relationship with Tigers superstar Angel Reese.

“Me and Angel have always been great competitors. Obviously, she played in the Big Ten for a while to begin her career and that’s what makes women’s basketball so fun." Clark said.

"You have great competition and that’s what we’ve had all year long. But I think Angel would say the same, it’s not just us in women’s basketball. That’s not the only competitive thing about where our game is at and that’s what makes it so good."

When is Caitlin Clark's next game? TV schedule and live stream details for Iowa vs. LSU

Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark's Iowa will square off against the Angel Reese's LSU on Monday in the Elite Eight. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Fans without cable access can live stream the contest on Fubo TV.

Iowa has been on a roll since winning the Big Ten conference tournament. The Hawkeyes beat Holy Cross and West Virginia in the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, before taking down No. 5 seeded Colorado 89-68 in the Sweet 16.

Meanwhile, LSU has bounced back strongly after losing the conference tournament final against South Carolina.

The reigning NCAA champions beat Rice and Middle Tennessee in the opening two rounds before registering an impressive 78-69 win over No. 2-seeded UCLA in the Sweet 16.